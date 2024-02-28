84 Lumber Reaches Deal with West Coast Lumber

The purchase is part of the company's expansion plans in California.

84 Lumber Co.
Feb 28, 2024
Rendering of 84 Lumber's Riverside location.
84 Lumber

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — 84 Lumber, the nation’s largest privately held building materials supplier, on Tuesday announced further expansion plans in California.

"We're not just expanding our presence in California; we're creating new avenues of growth and advancement for our associates. This move unlocks a wealth of opportunities for our team to contribute to our success as we continue to build 84 Lumber together," said 84 Lumber Chief Operating Officer Frank Cicero.

In 2020, 84 Lumber operated three California locations: Bakersfield, Clovis, and Beaumont. In the near future, 84 Lumber will have increased its presence in California to eight locations, plus two additional facilities currently in the permitting process for La Mirada and Lancaster. These new locations include a production yard and truss plant in Bakersfield; stores in Stockton and La Mirada; production yards in Lancaster and Riverside; and a truss plant expansion in Yuma, Arizona, to service Arizona and Southern California.

As part of this expansion, 84 Lumber has finalized a deal to purchase certain assets from West Coast Lumber, with the plan of moving the West Coast Lumber team over to 84 Lumber as West Coast Lumber exits the production yard business. Under the leadership of divisional Vice President Jorge Espinoza, a California native, the company is poised for success. The acquired West Coast assets and team will be integrated into 84 Lumber’s Bakersfield location and its new Riverside location, which was previously Champion Lumber.

"We are thrilled to announce the deal with West Coast Lumber and extend our gratitude to Joe Lawrence for his collaboration in ensuring a smooth transition,” said Espinoza. “This move represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy and demonstrates our commitment to better serving our customers in the Golden State. We look forward to creating one of the largest yards in all of 84 Lumber."

In addition to Espinoza, Mark Ingersoll, who was recently promoted to area manager for all California locations, as well as facilities in Arizona and Nevada, brings years of experience and strong leadership to facilitate these expansion efforts.  

Lawrence added, “Our team is thrilled to be joining 84 Lumber, a company known for treating its employees second to none. Together we seek to build a powerhouse in Southern California with best-in-class people, product, and service.” 

Owner and CEO Maggie Hardy is dedicated to developing the company’s presence and service offerings in the western United States.

"It’s always been my dream to expand in the western part of the country. We look forward to creating strong relationships with customers and communities across the state. We are just getting started. Stay tuned for what lies ahead for 84," said Hardy.

Rendering of 84 Lumber's Riverside location.
