Gas Distributor Oxarc Gets Approval for Washington State Hub

Industrial gas distributor Oxarc plans to establish a new facility in southern Washington state, according to a recent report.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported that commissioners at the Port of Walla Walla on Thursday approved Oxarc’s five-year lease of 4.75 acres at the Burbank Industrial Park. The company would have the option to extend the lease for an additional five years in 2030.

Oxarc reportedly plans to store carbon dioxide and other gases at the complex. The port’s economic development projects leader told the paper that Oxarc would “bring in rail car containers of CO2, which will be brought in, put into tanks and then shipped off, then transported via truck.”

The company is expected to invest between $500,000 and $1 million in the site and install tanks, piping, pumps, testing equipment and manifolds for railcars.

The facility is expected to employ six people.

Spokane-based Oxarc is part of Meritus Gas Partners.

