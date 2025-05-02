Gas Distributor Oxarc Gets Approval for Washington State Hub

Port officials authorized a five-year lease for a gas storage facility.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 2, 2025
I Stock 488668237
iStock.com/alohadave

Industrial gas distributor Oxarc plans to establish a new facility in southern Washington state, according to a recent report.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported that commissioners at the Port of Walla Walla on Thursday approved Oxarc’s five-year lease of 4.75 acres at the Burbank Industrial Park. The company would have the option to extend the lease for an additional five years in 2030.

Oxarc reportedly plans to store carbon dioxide and other gases at the complex. The port’s economic development projects leader told the paper that Oxarc would “bring in rail car containers of CO2, which will be brought in, put into tanks and then shipped off, then transported via truck.”

The company is expected to invest between $500,000 and $1 million in the site and install tanks, piping, pumps, testing equipment and manifolds for railcars.

The facility is expected to employ six people.

Spokane-based Oxarc is part of Meritus Gas Partners.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
May 1, 2025
Best Rc Crawford Electric Supply
Crawford Adds Suburban Houston Branch
April 28, 2025
Physik Instrumente The New 140000 Square Foot Facility
PI Expands U.S. Manufacturing of Motion Control Solutions
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 24 At 3 06 52 Pm
McNaughton-McKay Gets New 'Unified' Brand
April 24, 2025
Related Stories
Best Rc Crawford Electric Supply
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Adds Suburban Houston Branch
Screenshot 2025 04 24 At 3 06 52 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
McNaughton-McKay Gets New 'Unified' Brand
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 51 10 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Adds Suburban Atlanta Distribution Hub
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
May 1, 2025
Physik Instrumente The New 140000 Square Foot Facility
Company Expansion & Consolidation
PI Expands U.S. Manufacturing of Motion Control Solutions
The move aims to combat import tariffs.
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 24 At 3 06 52 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
McNaughton-McKay Gets New 'Unified' Brand
The new name combines McNaughton-McKay Electric with four affiliated companies.
April 24, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 23 At 2 51 10 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Adds Suburban Atlanta Distribution Hub
The company consolidated two North Georgia distribution centers at its new facility.
April 23, 2025
Boxes Cropped
Company Expansion & Consolidation
New Jersey Supplier Moves to ‘More Modern’ Facility
USA Tolerance Rings said the new site would provide more “operational efficiency” for its engineers.
April 17, 2025
ABB's New Mexico facility.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Opens $40 Million Manufacturing Facility in New Mexico
The expansion will create more than 150 new full-time jobs.
April 11, 2025
I Stock 1666716606
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Continental to Spin Off ContiTech Segment
The auto supplier expects that a sale will be “the most likely option.”
April 9, 2025
Sonepar Ceo Philippe Delpech And Senior Leaders To
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Sonepar Rebrands Midwest Companies
Another subsidiary will join the brand later this year.
April 7, 2025
S Immons Front Bldg
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simmons Pump & Supply Expands to Arizona
The company's third facility will have an adjacent pump testing hub.
April 2, 2025
I Stock 627233026
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Metals Distributor Adds Larger Houston Hub
Officials said the facility would bolster its fabrication capabilities.
March 31, 2025
Core & Main's North Cincinnati branch, Fairfield, Ohio.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main to Expand Suburban Cincinnati Branch
The relocation would reportedly triple the branch's space.
March 27, 2025
Simpson Strong-Tie's Las Vegas distribution center.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds Las Vegas Hub, Announces Texas ‘Home Office’
The California supplier will add a second headquarters near Dallas later this year.
March 26, 2025
Schneider Electric facility, El Paso, Texas.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Schneider Electric to Spend $700M on U.S. Operations
The company outlined projects at eight facilities in six states.
March 26, 2025
I Stock 1423622700
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kodiak Building Partners Launches New Distributor
Ponderosa Building Supply will serve the Northwest's "thriving" construction market.
March 25, 2025
I Stock 1485999133
Company Expansion & Consolidation
WINA to Add Shuttered MSC Ohio Distribution Center
The Columbus facility will become a "major" company distribution hub.
March 20, 2025