Kodiak Building Partners Launches New Distributor

Ponderosa Building Supply will serve the Northwest's "thriving" construction market.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 25, 2025
I Stock 1423622700
iStock.com/HABesen

Colorado construction supply firm Kodiak Building Partners has launched a new distribution subsidiary to serve the construction industry in the Northwest, company officials announced Tuesday.

Screenshot 2025 03 25 At 1 52 26 PmKodiak Building PartnersPonderosa Building Supply, located in Hauser, Idaho, will provide lumber and building materials in a region with a strong timber industry and "robust construction sector."

“The construction industry is growing in the Northwest, including northern Idaho and Wyoming,” Kodiak CEO Steve Swinney said in the announcement. “The state of the market, coupled with the region’s position as one of the top producers of timber in the U.S., makes this an opportune time to invest in a new venture like Ponderosa Building Supply."

The new company will be led by General Manager Tim Borg, a former general manager at Builders FirstSource, and Kevin Prosser, formerly of US LBM, who will lead operations in Idaho and Wyoming.

