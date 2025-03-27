Core & Main to Expand Suburban Cincinnati Branch

Core & Main plans to move its North Cincinnati waterworks branch to a new, larger facility just down the road, according to a local report.

The waterworks and fire protection distributor — no. 6 on ID’s 2024 Big 50 — ran out of space at its current location in Fairfield, Ohio, the company’s district manager told the Journal-News. The company plans to lease a 30,000-square-foot, newly constructed facility that would triple its space in the city. It will also include a five-station “sales pit” of about 1,000 square feet in size.

“The building we’re in now — it’s hard to paint a picture come work for us,” Mark Will, the district manager, told the paper. “This will help us hire and retain talent.”

Work at the new site — located about 1.5 miles from the current branch — is underway, and construction is expected to begin next month and wrap up within a year. City officials approved a five-year, 45 % property tax abatement under a “community reinvestment area agreement” with both Core & Main and project developer GSK Seward Road LLC.

St. Louis-based Core & Main operates 14 total locations in Ohio.