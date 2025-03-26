Simpson Strong-Tie Adds Las Vegas Hub, Announces Texas ‘Home Office’

The California supplier will add a second headquarters near Dallas later this year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Mar 26, 2025
Simpson Strong-Tie's Las Vegas distribution center.
Simpson Strong-Tie

Fastener manufacturer Simpson Strong-Tie recently opened a new distribution center in Las Vegas and announced plans to establish a second administrative hub in North Texas.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at Simpson Strong-Tie's new distribution center, Las Vegas, March 18, 2025.A ribbon-cutting ceremony at Simpson Strong-Tie's new distribution center, Las Vegas, March 18, 2025.Simpson Strong-TieThe company, which supplies structural connectors and other components to the construction sector, held a grand opening ceremony for the nearly 60,000-square-foot Nevada location last week. In addition to the primary distribution operations for the Las Vegas region, the facility also features offices, a demonstration room and a training center that can accommodate nearly 300 people.

The facility debuted with just over 870 SKUs and will be able to hold more than 1 million pounds of products at full capacity.

“The Las Vegas area is not only one of the largest territories in our Southwest region, it is a growing market for us, offering abundant opportunities to serve our customers and industry partners,” Zack Harrison, senior vice president for the company’s Southwest region, said in a statement.

The company’s second “home office,” meanwhile, will be located in Plano, Texas, and complement its existing headquarters in Pleasanton, California. The Dallas Morning News reported that the company intends to lease more than 38,000 square feet at a facility in Northwest Plano and begin operations at the site by the end of the year.

Company officials said the new administrative location would be located near its factory in McKinney, Texas, and provide a centralized location to support its broader strategic growth. The company expects to add 300 jobs at the site.

The Morning News reported that Plano officials approved an incentive package for the company worth $800,000, provided it meets certain hiring and investment goals.

“This expansion reinforces our dedication to providing industry-leading solutions and building even stronger relationships with the communities we serve,” Simpson Strong-Tie President and CEO Mike Olosky said in a statement.

