Bartlett Bearing Announces Nevada Location

PHILADELPHIA — Bartlett Bearing Company Inc., an independent authorized bearing distributor, on Tuesday announced the Q2 opening of its seventh location in Las Vegas.

Strategically located, the new, fully-stocked warehouse will streamline the company's distribution network, resulting in faster and more efficient service for its valued clients nationwide.

"We are excited for the opportunity to further expand into the West Coast market," said Sarah Musser, president of Bartlett Bearing. "This new location will have all of the traditional Bartlett values our customers have come to know us by as a family-owned and operated company while still providing the on-the-shelf inventory and same-day shipping promise we've held since 1951."

Opening within the next few months, the Las Vegas location will boast more than 8,000 square feet of combined warehouse and office space, inclusive of a Bartlett counter for local pickups. This warehouse will serve as Bartlett's West Coast distribution hub, offering improved delivery options to better service the company's West Coast customers. The opening of this seventh location offers numerous advantages to increase efficiency and provide improved service to valued clients.

Henry Barragan, who joined the company in 2023, will lead sales efforts out of this new location.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of a team who works tirelessly to bring Bartlett's values to life," Barragan said. "We look forward to this new chapter and the opportunities it presents."