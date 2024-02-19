F.W. Webb Opens New Maine Wholesale Location

BEDFORD, Maine – When contractors and professionals across Aroostook County, Maine, need expert advice and quality customer service, they can now find it at a new state-of-the-art facility in Presque Isle. F.W. Webb Company’s wholesale store has completed a 12-mile journey down Route 1 to a new home at 15 Central Drive.

The new site resides in an easy-to-access location in the heart of Presque Isle and is just a short drive from Route 1 and downtown.

General Manager Justin Gelinas and the F.W. Webb team welcomed customers to the new location Monday morning.

“We’re proud of how our new home represents a significant long-term investment in the Presque Isle community, as I don’t believe there are many other buildings like it in the region,” Gelinas said.

At 43,000 square feet, the brand-new Presque Isle facility is more than four times larger than the previous F.W. Webb building in Caribou, Maine.

“We look forward to hosting residential and commercial contractors and other professionals at our training center, which will accommodate up to 20 people for hydronics and HVAC demonstrations, certifications, and other hands-on educational programs,” said Gelinas. “The training center demonstrates our full-service commitment to supporting the professionals who build homes, keep businesses running, maintain schools, and install critical infrastructure across our region.”

More space also means more inventory from leading manufacturers of high-quality products — over 1,000 more items will be available­­ — with the added capacity to provide a comprehensive selection of water works and industrial components.

“Because of the larger site, we can stock a more extensive inventory to support all 16 of our disciplines. We have also updated our fleet to include a flatbed truck that will allow us to handle more complex deliveries such as HDPE pipe, culverts, hydrants, tanks, and other supplies so our customers can get what they need when they need it,” said Gelinas.

In addition to free same-day local delivery, the new facility features an efficient will-call system, texting, and a comfortable layout that allows customers to find what they need quickly.