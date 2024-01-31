Independent Electric Rebranded Under Fellow Sonepar Subsidiaries

The company said the changes would create single supply chains in California and Arizona.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jan 31, 2024
Independent Electric branch, Napa, Calif.
Independent Electric

Bay Area electrical distributor and Sonepar subsidiary Independent Electric will be divided under three of its fellow Sonepar companies throughout 2024, company officials announced.

The company's California operations will become part of OneSource Distributors, while its Arizona business will join QED. The company's utility supply division will fall under the Irby Utilities subsidiary.

IE officials said the changes would create "single supply chains" in each state and provide its customers with improved inventory and value-added services.

"All changes and re-branding are taking place under the Sonepar umbrella, and our customers will be able to continue to conduct business with us with no changes at this time," IE officials wrote in the announcement.

Independent Electric, established in 1976, operates 11 branches in California and six in Arizona, along with distribution centers at its San Leandro, California, headquarters and in Phoenix. The company provides lighting, switchgear, wire management, tool and safety supplies and more to the region's electrical construction market.

