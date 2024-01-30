Macomb Group Adds Indianapolis Branch

The new location will complement existing sites near Cincinnati and Louisville.

The Macomb Group Inc.
Jan 30, 2024
Indianapolis, Ind.
Indianapolis, Ind.
iStock

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Macomb Group on Monday announced an expansion in Indiana with a 40,000-square-foot building located at 3740 Hanna Circle in Indianapolis.

Strategically located just off I-465 and I-70, the location is near the Indianapolis International Airport. Being situated in the beltway circling Indianapolis will allow for seamless transit for their customers to get materials.

The new regional branch will be supported by existing operations throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

The Macomb Group is speedily underway cultivating an experienced inside/outside sales team that will ensure their success in Indiana and beyond. The growing activity in Indianapolis and the surrounding markets has created a greater need for the customer service driven model The Macomb Group is known for.

"We have served the market for many years from existing locations in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Cincinnati, and have local staff in place familiar with the Central Indiana customer base and needs," said Scott Henegar, chief operating officer of the Macomb Group.

The branch will serve a wide variety of commercial and industrial customers bolstered by the team and expansive warehouse.

"We're bringing the full scope of pipe, valve, and fitting product, as well as Macomb Group's product specialty offerings and expertise in such areas as fire fabrication, custom hose assembly, valve automation and instrumentation, commercial plumbing and heating, fusion and specialty plastics, and lined pipe to the area," Henegar said.

The branch is on track to be operational by March 2024.

