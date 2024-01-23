F.W. Webb Relocates Boston Wholesale Hub, Showroom

The new complex in the city's Roxbury neighborhood represents "an important upgrade to the customer experience."

F.W. Webb Company
Jan 23, 2024
Boston Header Image 1170x446
F.W. Webb/BusinessWire

BEDFORD, Mass. — Professional expertise and unrivaled customer service have a new home in Boston.

F.W. Webb Company is pleased to announce that its Boston wholesale store and Frank Webb Home showroom have moved into a new facility at 101 Hampden Street, which is conveniently located just off Route 93.

“The South Boston revitalization project gave F.W. Webb a unique opportunity to change locations to the Hampden Street property,” said Bob Mucciarone, F.W. Webb’s chief operating officer. “We believe this state-of-the-art, 84,000-square-foot building represents an important upgrade to the customer experience and we look forward to serving our customers at our much larger and well-appointed facility.”

"For our customers in the commercial and residential building trades and industrial and institutional facility management, our new facility allows us to provide a more efficient full-service experience as we strive to support them before, during, and after every job,” said General Manager Tom Pagliarulo.

Thanks to a 24,000-square-foot expansion, customers can choose from a larger product assortment at the wholesale location with over 1,100 more items in stock including hard-to-find plumbing, heating, HVAC, refrigeration, PVF and industrial supplies.

Customers can also save valuable time by ordering in advance with an all-new dedicated will-call service. In addition, an on-site Moffett truck-mounted forklift is now available to transport large fixtures and pipe to job sites with same-day delivery.

Another new feature is the classroom-style training center that can accommodate 30 to 40 customers for a variety of continuing education sessions. Please visit F.W. Webb’s events and training page for upcoming events.

At the brand-new Frank Webb Home showroom, working displays will offer a hands-on experience while knowledgeable showroom consultants will be available to showcase their expertise in bath, kitchen, and lighting solutions. The new space will add a fully functional anti-gravity tub, bathroom faucet display, and open-concept wet room with ceiling-mounted shower heads and undermount tub.

“We’re excited to welcome our customers into a more inviting home-like atmosphere that allows us to showcase high-end lines, hold more events, and feature helpful additions like a dedicated lighting display,” said showroom manager Debbie Morrison.

Outside the new building, customers can view the striking exterior mural completed by the world-renowned graffiti artists Tats Cru. It’s the third mural by the legendary artists for F.W. Webb, following similar murals at locations in West Harlem and the Bronx. Local artists Kem5 and Deme assisted with the Boston building art project.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
January 15, 2024
Elizabethtown, Ky.
Richards Electric Adds Kentucky Branch
January 23, 2024
I Stock 1467852934
Threadline Products Opens New Headquarters
January 22, 2024
Careers Corporate
SRS Distribution Opened 22 Locations in 2023
January 4, 2024
Related Stories
Elizabethtown, Ky.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Richards Electric Adds Kentucky Branch
I Stock 1467852934
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Threadline Products Opens New Headquarters
Careers Corporate
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SRS Distribution Opened 22 Locations in 2023
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
Sponsor Content
7 Tips for Plant Turnarounds
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Sponsored
Essential Manufacturing KPIs
Take control of your company's success by crafting smarter KPIs. In this free, expert guide, Bernie Smith leads you through 52 crucial indicators that will help you boost top- and bottom-line growth.
January 9, 2024
I Stock 1467852934
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Threadline Products Opens New Headquarters
The new facility combines the operations of Threadline and Atlantic Bolt, which was acquired in 2022.
January 22, 2024
Careers Corporate
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SRS Distribution Opened 22 Locations in 2023
The expansion included five new branches in Florida and three in Wisconsin.
January 4, 2024
I Stock 626462340
Company Expansion & Consolidation
CEEUS to Add Virginia Distribution Hub
The electrical distributor said the complex will support customers in the mid-Atlantic region.
December 21, 2023
Ac9 8244
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Breaks Ground on New Mexico Factory
The plant will support the company's utility, renewable energy and distribution partners.
December 19, 2023
Roof
Company Expansion & Consolidation
IKO Announces New Manufacturing Facility for U.S, Canada Customers
The new $45 million site will manufacture extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation.
December 19, 2023
I Stock 1293327650
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Global Fastener Manufacturer to Expand to the U.S.
Norm Fasteners will build its first plant outside Turkey in Michigan.
December 18, 2023
Texas Warehouse V2 750x500
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Rotor Clip Adds North Texas Distribution Hub
The company said the new facility would allow it to offer "unprecedented efficiency."
December 15, 2023
XPO Logistics trucks in San Jose, Calif., July 2019.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Trucking, Logistics Executive to Form Building Products Distributor
Brad Jacobs aims to build QXO into a "tech-forward" industry leader.
December 11, 2023
Monterrey, Mexico, Feb. 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Optimas Aims to Provide ‘Options’ with New Factory in Mexico
The distributor hopes further expansion south of the border will help “nearshore” its North American supply chain.
December 11, 2023
Raleigh, N.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
The Macomb Group to Add North Carolina Branch
The suburban Raleigh location will add a fourth branch in the Carolinas.
December 7, 2023
Southwire plant, Crestview, Fla.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southwire to Close Facilities in Florida, China
The Florida location's cable tie production will be relocated to a Southwire facility in Honduras.
December 6, 2023
Steelplate
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Nucor to Build New Mill Stand at Tuscaloosa Plate Mill
The investment is worth $280 million.
December 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 01 At 1 40 50 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ferguson Adds Idaho Distribution Hub
Company officials said the Nampa facility provided "a premier ship hub in the Treasure Valley."
December 1, 2023
Contact Us Hero
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Timken to Shutter Kansas Belt Plant
The Fort Scott location is one of two Timken Belts facilities.
December 1, 2023