F.W. Webb Relocates Boston Wholesale Hub, Showroom

BEDFORD, Mass. — Professional expertise and unrivaled customer service have a new home in Boston.

F.W. Webb Company is pleased to announce that its Boston wholesale store and Frank Webb Home showroom have moved into a new facility at 101 Hampden Street, which is conveniently located just off Route 93.

“The South Boston revitalization project gave F.W. Webb a unique opportunity to change locations to the Hampden Street property,” said Bob Mucciarone, F.W. Webb’s chief operating officer. “We believe this state-of-the-art, 84,000-square-foot building represents an important upgrade to the customer experience and we look forward to serving our customers at our much larger and well-appointed facility.”

"For our customers in the commercial and residential building trades and industrial and institutional facility management, our new facility allows us to provide a more efficient full-service experience as we strive to support them before, during, and after every job,” said General Manager Tom Pagliarulo.

Thanks to a 24,000-square-foot expansion, customers can choose from a larger product assortment at the wholesale location with over 1,100 more items in stock including hard-to-find plumbing, heating, HVAC, refrigeration, PVF and industrial supplies.

Customers can also save valuable time by ordering in advance with an all-new dedicated will-call service. In addition, an on-site Moffett truck-mounted forklift is now available to transport large fixtures and pipe to job sites with same-day delivery.

Another new feature is the classroom-style training center that can accommodate 30 to 40 customers for a variety of continuing education sessions. Please visit F.W. Webb’s events and training page for upcoming events.

At the brand-new Frank Webb Home showroom, working displays will offer a hands-on experience while knowledgeable showroom consultants will be available to showcase their expertise in bath, kitchen, and lighting solutions. The new space will add a fully functional anti-gravity tub, bathroom faucet display, and open-concept wet room with ceiling-mounted shower heads and undermount tub.

“We’re excited to welcome our customers into a more inviting home-like atmosphere that allows us to showcase high-end lines, hold more events, and feature helpful additions like a dedicated lighting display,” said showroom manager Debbie Morrison.

Outside the new building, customers can view the striking exterior mural completed by the world-renowned graffiti artists Tats Cru. It’s the third mural by the legendary artists for F.W. Webb, following similar murals at locations in West Harlem and the Bronx. Local artists Kem5 and Deme assisted with the Boston building art project.