Richards Electric Adds Kentucky Branch

The Elizabethtown location will serve contractors in the commercial, MRO and OEM markets.

Sonepar
Jan 23, 2024
Elizabethtown, Ky.
iStock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Richards Electric announced the opening of a new location in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, that will serve contractors in commercial construction, industrial MRO, and OEM markets.

Richards Electric operates within Springfield Electric, a Sonepar company.

Chris Scarbrough, president of Springfield Electric, said:

“We’re excited to be part of the growing Elizabethtown community with the opening of our new branch. With a reputation as a strong supplier partner of products and services, the Elizabethtown facility is staffed and merchandised as an open branch concept. The open concept allows customers to peruse aisles and pull materials themselves or be supported by a sales associate to pull and locate products. For those customers looking for efficiency and innovation in their processes, we lead with innovative digital tools, like the Digital Job Center, offering transparency to project material status.”  

The new branch is located at 240 N Black Branch Road in Elizabethtown. It is managed by Mike Misrach, VP, aales, and Jeff Weyhing, branch manager for the Louisville and Elizabethtown locations.

Threadline Products Opens New Headquarters
January 22, 2024
Careers Corporate
SRS Distribution Opened 22 Locations in 2023
January 4, 2024
