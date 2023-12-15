Rotor Clip Expands with Texas Distribution Center

The company said the new facility would allow it to offer "unprecedented efficiency."

Rotor Clip
Dec 15, 2023
Texas Warehouse V2 750x500
Rotor Clip

FORT WORTH, Texas — Rotor Clip announced that it has recently expanded its operation by establishing a brand-new logistics distribution center in Fort Worth to accommodate customers in a more centralized location.

Located near key global carriers and transportation distribution hubs, this newly established logistics hub allows Rotor Clip to serve its customers both in the U.S. market and beyond with unprecedented efficiency. 

This expanded warehouse facility not only bolsters storage capacity but also ensures that a vast array of Rotor Clip’s retaining rings and wave springs are readily available for order. This accessibility to a comprehensive range of top-quality products will provide the marketplace with products meeting the highest standards of quality and performance. 

“We’re a global company that literally holds the world together, one ring at a time. We’ll continue to invest in equipment and facilities to ensure the expanding global marketplace has access to the highest quality rings and springs in the world,” said Craig Slass, co-president of Rotor Clip. 

For more than 65 years, Rotor Clip has been recognized as an industry leader in the production of retaining rings, wave springs and hose clamps. Boasting an impressive legacy of expertise with hundreds of years of combined engineering experience, Rotor Clip maintains a strong commitment to retaining ring and wave spring solutions, ensuring companies globally have access to the right ring or spring for their unique applications.  

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, at a vertically integrated manufacturing facility and engineering office, Rotor Clip has five additional locations, including:

  • Czech Republic: Manufacturing, Sales, Engineering, Quality & Customer Service
  • United Kingdom: Sales, Engineering, Customer Service & Warehouse
  • Germany: Sales Engineering & Customer Service
  • China: Sales, Engineering, Quality, Customer Service & Warehouse
Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
XPO Logistics trucks in San Jose, Calif., July 2019.
Trucking, Logistics Executive to Form Building Products Distributor
December 11, 2023
Monterrey, Mexico, Feb. 2023.
Optimas Aims to Provide ‘Options’ with New Factory in Mexico
December 11, 2023
Raleigh, N.C.
The Macomb Group to Add North Carolina Branch
December 7, 2023
Related Stories
XPO Logistics trucks in San Jose, Calif., July 2019.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Trucking, Logistics Executive to Form Building Products Distributor
Monterrey, Mexico, Feb. 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Optimas Aims to Provide ‘Options’ with New Factory in Mexico
Raleigh, N.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
The Macomb Group to Add North Carolina Branch
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Monterrey, Mexico, Feb. 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Optimas Aims to Provide ‘Options’ with New Factory in Mexico
The distributor hopes further expansion south of the border will help “nearshore” its North American supply chain.
December 11, 2023
Raleigh, N.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
The Macomb Group to Add North Carolina Branch
The suburban Raleigh location will add a fourth branch in the Carolinas.
December 7, 2023
Southwire plant, Crestview, Fla.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southwire to Close Facilities in Florida, China
The Florida location's cable tie production will be relocated to a Southwire facility in Honduras.
December 6, 2023
Steelplate
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Nucor to Build New Mill Stand at Tuscaloosa Plate Mill
The investment is worth $280 million.
December 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 01 At 1 40 50 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ferguson Adds Idaho Distribution Hub
Company officials said the Nampa facility provided "a premier ship hub in the Treasure Valley."
December 1, 2023
Contact Us Hero
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Timken to Shutter Kansas Belt Plant
The Fort Scott location is one of two Timken Belts facilities.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 502037346
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Parts Town Announces New Phoenix-Area Distribution Center
The facility will feature the same automation and robotics solutions as its flagship Chicagoland campus.
November 16, 2023
Webb
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Adds NYC Wholesale Branch
The branch becomes the company's largest in New York City.
November 13, 2023
DSG groundbreaking ceremony, Ames, Iowa, Nov. 6, 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Iowa Expansion
The Ames facility is scheduled to open next year.
November 7, 2023
Img 6745 1536x1151
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Infinity Valve & Supply Announces Louisiana Expansion
The project will expand the capacity of its new air compressor division.
November 6, 2023
Contact Us 2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Adds Upstate New York Branch
The wholesale location is the company's fifth in the Albany region.
November 3, 2023
Acwr New Charlotte Pipe And Foundry Facility Oakboro Nc
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Opens New Plumbing Fixtures Manufacturing Facility
The new plant will employ 530 people and is situated on 700 acres in Stanly County.
October 31, 2023
Kcc Tubular Usa Image Canva
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Steel Tubing Maker Plans New Headquarters, Factory
The suburban St. Louis complex will replace two nearby facilities.
October 26, 2023
Butte Groundbraking 102323
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group to Expand in Montana
The Butte campus will be a central distribution point for the company's locations in the state.
October 25, 2023