Rotor Clip Expands with Texas Distribution Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — Rotor Clip announced that it has recently expanded its operation by establishing a brand-new logistics distribution center in Fort Worth to accommodate customers in a more centralized location.

Located near key global carriers and transportation distribution hubs, this newly established logistics hub allows Rotor Clip to serve its customers both in the U.S. market and beyond with unprecedented efficiency.

This expanded warehouse facility not only bolsters storage capacity but also ensures that a vast array of Rotor Clip’s retaining rings and wave springs are readily available for order. This accessibility to a comprehensive range of top-quality products will provide the marketplace with products meeting the highest standards of quality and performance.

“We’re a global company that literally holds the world together, one ring at a time. We’ll continue to invest in equipment and facilities to ensure the expanding global marketplace has access to the highest quality rings and springs in the world,” said Craig Slass, co-president of Rotor Clip.

For more than 65 years, Rotor Clip has been recognized as an industry leader in the production of retaining rings, wave springs and hose clamps. Boasting an impressive legacy of expertise with hundreds of years of combined engineering experience, Rotor Clip maintains a strong commitment to retaining ring and wave spring solutions, ensuring companies globally have access to the right ring or spring for their unique applications.

Headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey, at a vertically integrated manufacturing facility and engineering office, Rotor Clip has five additional locations, including: