SRS Distribution Opened 22 Locations in 2023

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced Tuesday that it opened 22 greenfield locations in 2023 in its original building products division, enhancing its growing network of independent distributors.

The locations are:

Santa Barbara, Calif.

Stratford, Conn.

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Ft. Myers, Fla.

Port Charlotte, Fla.

Sebring, Fla.

Tampa, Fla.

Macon, Ga.

Indianapolis, Ind.

Olathe, Kan.

Florence, Ky.

Hagerstown, Md.

Portland, Maine

Greenville, N.C.

Sanford, N.C.

Albuquerque, N.M.

Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Columbia, S.C.

Delavan, Wis.

Madison, Wis.

Menomonee Falls, Wis.

Parkersburg, W.Va.

The opening of 22 new branches in a variety of states reflects SRS’ continued focus on expanding the company’s footprint across the country. With a balanced mix of “in-fill” market and new MSA locations, this latest group of greenfields will allow SRS to enhance service to existing customers, while providing access to new markets. Greenfields will continue to play an integral role in SRS’ path to building the strongest national network of independent distributors in the industry.

Dan Tinker, president and CEO of SRS, commented: