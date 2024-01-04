SRS Distribution Opened 22 Locations in 2023

The expansion included five new branches in Florida and three in Wisconsin.

SRS Distribution Inc.
Jan 4, 2024
SRS Distribution

McKINNEY, Texas — SRS Distribution Inc. announced Tuesday that it opened 22 greenfield locations in 2023 in its original building products division, enhancing its growing network of independent distributors.

The locations are:

  • Santa Barbara, Calif.
  • Stratford, Conn.
  • Daytona Beach, Fla.
  • Ft. Myers, Fla.
  • Port Charlotte, Fla.
  • Sebring, Fla.
  • Tampa, Fla.
  • Macon, Ga.
  • Indianapolis, Ind.
  • Olathe, Kan.
  • Florence, Ky.
  • Hagerstown, Md.
  • Portland, Maine
  • Greenville, N.C.
  • Sanford, N.C.
  • Albuquerque, N.M.
  • Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
  • Columbia, S.C.
  • Delavan, Wis.
  • Madison, Wis.
  • Menomonee Falls, Wis.
  • Parkersburg, W.Va.

The opening of 22 new branches in a variety of states reflects SRS’ continued focus on expanding the company’s footprint across the country. With a balanced mix of “in-fill” market and new MSA locations, this latest group of greenfields will allow SRS to enhance service to existing customers, while providing access to new markets. Greenfields will continue to play an integral role in SRS’ path to building the strongest national network of independent distributors in the industry.

Dan Tinker, president and CEO of SRS, commented:

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of 22 new greenfields in 2023, a record number for our building products division. Despite headwinds from a rising interest rate environment and other macroeconomic factors, SRS had an outstanding year thanks to the remarkable efforts of our dedicated family of employees. Looking forward to 2024, we expect to continue our trajectory of success through organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and new greenfield locations in key markets across the country.”

December 22, 2023
I Stock 626462340
CEEUS to Add Virginia Distribution Hub
December 21, 2023
Ac9 8244
ABB Breaks Ground on New Mexico Factory
December 19, 2023
Roof
IKO Announces New Manufacturing Facility for U.S, Canada Customers
December 19, 2023
Download this white paper to explore the impact of poor inventory management, what you can do to improve your processes, and how the right technology can assist you in overcoming these challenges.
December 22, 2023
