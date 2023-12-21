CEEUS to Add Virginia Distribution Hub

The electrical distributor said the complex will support customers in the mid-Atlantic region.

Virginia Economic Development Partnership
Dec 21, 2023
I Stock 626462340
iStock

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that CEEUS Inc., a member-owned electrical distributor that serves cooperatives, municipalities and investor-owned utilities, will invest $37 million to establish a 187,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility in Hanover County to support customers in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina and South Carolina for the project, which will create 30 new jobs. 

“Major distributers like CEEUS are repeatedly attracted to Virginia’s strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and leading position in the supply chain management industry,” said Youngkin. “We thank CEEUS for selecting the commonwealth and strengthening our burgeoning logistics sector, positioning the company for success as it expands its electrical wholesale business into the Mid-Atlantic.”

“Hanover County’s convenient location directly off Interstate 95 will serve CEEUS well as the company establishes its first Virginia operation supplying electric utilities here and in neighboring states,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “It is always an honor to welcome a new corporate partner to the Commonwealth, reinforcing that Virginia is the best place to start, relocate, or grow a business.”  

“With almost 50 years in the electric utility industry, we are confident we have the experience and distribution knowledge to build strong supply lines for the electric utility and broadband markets in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware while developing supportive relationships in our new community of Hanover County,” said Chad Capps, president and CEO of CEEUS. “We are excited to establish in Virginia what we have built in South Carolina.”  

Organized in 1974, CEEUS Inc. is a wholesale electrical distributor headquartered in West Columbia, South Carolina, that serves South Carolina and beyond by providing the leading technology and best value in the industry. Offering services such as tool repair and a rubber goods testing facility, CEEUS and subsidiary Line Equipment Sales Company proudly serve electric cooperatives, municipals, and investor-owned utilities as well as contractors and electric customers across the nation.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Hanover County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Ac9 8244
ABB Breaks Ground on New Mexico Factory
December 19, 2023
Roof
IKO Announces New Manufacturing Facility for U.S, Canada Customers
December 19, 2023
I Stock 1293327650
Global Fastener Manufacturer to Expand to the U.S.
December 18, 2023
Related Stories
I Stock 1293327650
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Global Fastener Manufacturer to Expand to the U.S.
Texas Warehouse V2 750x500
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Rotor Clip Adds North Texas Distribution Hub
XPO Logistics trucks in San Jose, Calif., July 2019.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Trucking, Logistics Executive to Form Building Products Distributor
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
Roof
Company Expansion & Consolidation
IKO Announces New Manufacturing Facility for U.S, Canada Customers
The new $45 million site will manufacture extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation.
December 19, 2023
I Stock 1293327650
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Global Fastener Manufacturer to Expand to the U.S.
Norm Fasteners will build its first plant outside Turkey in Michigan.
December 18, 2023
Texas Warehouse V2 750x500
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Rotor Clip Adds North Texas Distribution Hub
The company said the new facility would allow it to offer "unprecedented efficiency."
December 15, 2023
XPO Logistics trucks in San Jose, Calif., July 2019.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Trucking, Logistics Executive to Form Building Products Distributor
Brad Jacobs aims to build QXO into a "tech-forward" industry leader.
December 11, 2023
Monterrey, Mexico, Feb. 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Optimas Aims to Provide ‘Options’ with New Factory in Mexico
The distributor hopes further expansion south of the border will help “nearshore” its North American supply chain.
December 11, 2023
Raleigh, N.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
The Macomb Group to Add North Carolina Branch
The suburban Raleigh location will add a fourth branch in the Carolinas.
December 7, 2023
Southwire plant, Crestview, Fla.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southwire to Close Facilities in Florida, China
The Florida location's cable tie production will be relocated to a Southwire facility in Honduras.
December 6, 2023
Steelplate
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Nucor to Build New Mill Stand at Tuscaloosa Plate Mill
The investment is worth $280 million.
December 6, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 01 At 1 40 50 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ferguson Adds Idaho Distribution Hub
Company officials said the Nampa facility provided "a premier ship hub in the Treasure Valley."
December 1, 2023
Contact Us Hero
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Timken to Shutter Kansas Belt Plant
The Fort Scott location is one of two Timken Belts facilities.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 502037346
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Parts Town Announces New Phoenix-Area Distribution Center
The facility will feature the same automation and robotics solutions as its flagship Chicagoland campus.
November 16, 2023
Webb
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Adds NYC Wholesale Branch
The branch becomes the company's largest in New York City.
November 13, 2023
DSG groundbreaking ceremony, Ames, Iowa, Nov. 6, 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Iowa Expansion
The Ames facility is scheduled to open next year.
November 7, 2023
Img 6745 1536x1151
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Infinity Valve & Supply Announces Louisiana Expansion
The project will expand the capacity of its new air compressor division.
November 6, 2023