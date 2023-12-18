Global Fastener Manufacturer to Expand to the U.S.

A Turkish manufacturing conglomerate said Tuesday that its fastener subsidiary will finally begin a long-anticipated expansion of its manufacturing footprint to the U.S.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership announced that Norm Fasteners would invest $77 million over three years on a new, 365,000-square-foot factory in suburban Bath Township. The company first came to Michigan nearly seven years ago — opening a distribution hub and sales office in the state’s capital city — in preparation for “a large-scale fastener manufacturing facility” in the country.

The plant will offer annealing and heat treatment capabilities, along with cold forging, plating, coating, and sorting and packaging of the finished components. It is expected to create about 200 jobs.

“Norm Fasteners Company is looking forward to working with the Lansing Economic Area Partnership, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, local organizations and Bath Township officials on our plans,” Koray Gürbüz, the director of the company’s U.S. business, said in the announcement. “We appreciate the opportunity to land our first manufacturing investment outside our home country.”

LEAP officials said the Bath Township site was selected over bids from “multiple” states in the South and a potential location outside the country. They added that the project is expected to particularly benefit the supply chains for the state’s electric vehicle and EV battery sectors.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Norm Fasteners’ first U.S. manufacturing facility to Michigan as we continue to secure our position as the leader in future mobility and electrification,” said Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO. Quentin Messer Jr.

Construction is expected to begin early next year and wrap up the following fall.