The Macomb Group to Add North Carolina Branch

The suburban Raleigh location will add a fourth branch in the Carolinas.

Dec 7, 2023
Raleigh, N.C.
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Macomb Group announced Wednesday that it would expand in North Carolina with a 57,000-square-foot building located at 4501 Waterfield Drive in Garner, a suburb of Raleigh.

The latest location in the Macomb Group's growing footprint throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast will serve the Raleigh-Durham area and surrounding markets. The facility is located in a new industrial business park that is still under construction and is expected to open late spring 2024.

The new branch is in addition to the established Charlotte and Greensboro locations in North Carolina and the Richburg location in South Carolina, making four locations throughout the Carolinas to enable them to better serve their customers.

"We've been serving the Raleigh-Durham markets for years," said Macomb Group Chief Operating Officer Scott Henegar. "The new branch will reinforce our presence in the region, grow our relationships with customers and expand our company's reach to new customers."

As construction is being finalized, the Macomb Group already has a team in place working from their Charlotte and Greensboro branches, who are sourcing new customers for the Raleigh operations. Additional support staff will be added later this spring. The Carolinas are headed by Regional Manager David Sommardahl, who has 30 years of wholesale distribution experience.

"Having worked in the Carolinas for over 10 years, it's exciting to be adding our newest branch to the market to better serve our existing and new customers," Sommardahl said. "We've got a great team and look forward to growing the business."

The branch will include offices, a will-call customer sales counter, and an expansive warehouse that will stock pipe, valves and fittings.

