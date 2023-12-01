Ferguson Adds Idaho Distribution Hub

NAMPA, Idaho — Adler Industrial welcomes Ferguson, a provider of expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more, to the Adler Northside Industrial Park in Nampa.

Situated at 16658 Northside Boulevard, this modern, 165,000-square-foot distribution center is proud to provide world-class products and services to a customer base as vast and varied as its inventory.

With its extensive network across the U.S., Ferguson recognizes the evolving needs of professionals and experts in the contracting and skilled trades industries. This state-of-the-art location stocks dual trade wholesale supplies and equipment and is also designed to be a strategic ship hub catering to the Southwest Washington and Portland markets. It also promises to expand the services available to contractors and skilled trade professionals in the region, ensuring swift inventory access and various delivery options including the convenience of "Pro Pick-Up" services in as little as one hour, same-day or next-day delivery options.

Steven Johnson, Ferguson’s district vice president for the Northwest District, said"

“The swift and efficient completion of the facility in Nampa in just 11 months truly showcases the skills and capabilities of Adler Industrial Construction. We are now fully operational and serving our customers with excellence, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Adler team. We are excited to have joined forces with them to establish a premier ship hub in the Treasure Valley, ensuring robust support for our regional customers.”

Adler Industrial LLC CEO Michael Adler also highlighted the strong alignment between Adler Industrial and Ferguson:

“Ferguson is a company that aligns with the values and hard-working culture of our region’s construction industry,” said Michael Adler, CEO of Adler Industrial LLC. “By having a substantial distribution center in our vicinity, they can play a pivotal role in aiding the timely and efficient completion of their customers’ projects. We eagerly anticipate a robust collaboration with this exceptional company.”

The project between Adler Industrial and Ferguson marks an exciting chapter for Nampa, Idaho, and the broader Treasure Valley region, further solidifying the area’s reputation as a hub for regional ship hub.