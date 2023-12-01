Ferguson Adds Idaho Distribution Hub

Company officials said the Nampa facility provided "a premier ship hub in the Treasure Valley."

Adler Industrial
Dec 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 12 01 At 1 40 50 Pm
Adler Industrial

NAMPA, Idaho — Adler Industrial welcomes Ferguson, a provider of expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more, to the Adler Northside Industrial Park in Nampa.

Situated at 16658 Northside Boulevard, this modern, 165,000-square-foot distribution center is proud to provide world-class products and services to a customer base as vast and varied as its inventory.  

With its extensive network across the U.S., Ferguson recognizes the evolving needs of professionals and experts in the contracting and skilled trades industries. This state-of-the-art location stocks dual trade wholesale supplies and equipment and is also designed to be a strategic ship hub catering to the Southwest Washington and Portland markets. It also promises to expand the services available to contractors and skilled trade professionals in the region, ensuring swift inventory access and various delivery options including the convenience of "Pro Pick-Up" services in as little as one hour, same-day or next-day delivery options. 

Steven Johnson, Ferguson’s district vice president for the Northwest District, said"

“The swift and efficient completion of the facility in Nampa in just 11 months truly showcases the skills and capabilities of Adler Industrial Construction. We are now fully operational and serving our customers with excellence, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Adler team. We are excited to have joined forces with them to establish a premier ship hub in the Treasure Valley, ensuring robust support for our regional customers.” 

Adler Industrial LLC CEO Michael Adler also highlighted the strong alignment between Adler Industrial and Ferguson:

“Ferguson is a company that aligns with the values and hard-working culture of our region’s construction industry,” said Michael Adler, CEO of Adler Industrial LLC. “By having a substantial distribution center in our vicinity, they can play a pivotal role in aiding the timely and efficient completion of their customers’ projects. We eagerly anticipate a robust collaboration with this exceptional company.” 

The project between Adler Industrial and Ferguson marks an exciting chapter for Nampa, Idaho, and the broader Treasure Valley region, further solidifying the area’s reputation as a hub for regional ship hub.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
December 1, 2023
Contact Us Hero
Timken to Shutter Kansas Belt Plant
December 1, 2023
I Stock 502037346
Parts Town Announces New Phoenix-Area Distribution Center
November 16, 2023
Webb
F.W. Webb Adds NYC Wholesale Branch
November 13, 2023
Related Stories
Contact Us Hero
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Timken to Shutter Kansas Belt Plant
I Stock 502037346
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Parts Town Announces New Phoenix-Area Distribution Center
Webb
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Adds NYC Wholesale Branch
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
December 1, 2023
I Stock 502037346
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Parts Town Announces New Phoenix-Area Distribution Center
The facility will feature the same automation and robotics solutions as its flagship Chicagoland campus.
November 16, 2023
Webb
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Adds NYC Wholesale Branch
The branch becomes the company's largest in New York City.
November 13, 2023
DSG groundbreaking ceremony, Ames, Iowa, Nov. 6, 2023.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Iowa Expansion
The Ames facility is scheduled to open next year.
November 7, 2023
Img 6745 1536x1151
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Infinity Valve & Supply Announces Louisiana Expansion
The project will expand the capacity of its new air compressor division.
November 6, 2023
Contact Us 2
Company Expansion & Consolidation
F.W. Webb Adds Upstate New York Branch
The wholesale location is the company's fifth in the Albany region.
November 3, 2023
Acwr New Charlotte Pipe And Foundry Facility Oakboro Nc
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Opens New Plumbing Fixtures Manufacturing Facility
The new plant will employ 530 people and is situated on 700 acres in Stanly County.
October 31, 2023
Kcc Tubular Usa Image Canva
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Steel Tubing Maker Plans New Headquarters, Factory
The suburban St. Louis complex will replace two nearby facilities.
October 26, 2023
Butte Groundbraking 102323
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group to Expand in Montana
The Butte campus will be a central distribution point for the company's locations in the state.
October 25, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 10 23 At 3 46 26 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
American Standard Expands Team Air's Territory
The expansion deepens Team Air’s presence in Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois.
October 24, 2023
Far Groundbreaking 101723
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on North Dakota Facility
The West Fargo location is scheduled to open in 2025.
October 20, 2023
Winsupply Logo 651c741a6c4fa
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Acquires Dayton Landmark
The distributor has added the former Golden Nugget Pancake House.
October 20, 2023
Skf
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SKF Bearing Plant to Close Next Year
The company first announced plans to shutter the facility earlier this year.
October 18, 2023
I Stock 1640283793
Company Expansion & Consolidation
White Cap Expanding in Florida
The distributor is relocating and increasing its Tampa-area operations.
October 17, 2023
Kimball Midwest leaders and local officials cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the company’s Newtown Distribution Center, Newtown, Conn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kimball Midwest Holds Grand Opening in Connecticut
The event continued a string of celebrations for the company's 100th anniversary.
October 11, 2023