Parts Town Announces New Phoenix-Area Distribution Center

The facility will feature the same automation and robotics solutions as its flagship Chicagoland campus.

Parts Town
Nov 16, 2023
I Stock 502037346
iStock

ADDISON, Ill. — Parts Town, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of OEM foodservice equipment parts, residential appliance parts, HVAC parts, consumer electronic parts and related products, announced its plan to open a new, 420,000-square-foot, high-tech distribution center in Glendale, Arizona, in late 2024.

The new facility will feature the same high-tech automation and robotics solutions as its flagship Addison distribution center, extending in-stock availability, and further enhancing speed of delivery of mission critical parts.

The new distribution center is designed to support accelerated growth, product expansion, and initially create jobs for approximately 100 new team members. Parts Town is continuously recognized for its unique culture and investment in its team members, including upskilling and reskilling employees to enable them to work with innovative, next-generation automated technologies. The company’s strategy emphasizes digital leadership, operational excellence, and long-term, high-integrity partnerships, supported by its relentless focus on core values.

“Our organic growth continues to be very strong and has exceeded expectations in 2023. We are investing ahead of expected accelerated growth and product expansion in 2024 and beyond. Our emphasis on centralized, high-tech distribution allows customers to access more products, less split shipments, faster delivery, and higher quality. This distribution center will carry products across several mission critical parts categories,” said Parts Town Unlimited CEO Steve Snower. “We look forward to being a part of the Glendale and Phoenix metropolitan area communities and expanding the accessibility of OEM equipment replacement parts for our customers and manufacturer partners.”

Sustainable, environmentally friendly practices will be core to the new distribution center. Parts Town intends to purchase renewable energy certificates and carbon offsets to reduce emissions associated with the new distribution center, as well as using high efficiency LED lighting throughout the facility.

“The Glendale community is excited to welcome Parts Town as our newest business resident, and we look forward to the added value this distribution center will deliver for our workforce and economy,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers, “Parts Town’s decision to expand to Glendale is a reflection of our business-friendly environment, strategic location and commitment to fostering business growth and innovation.”

The expansion will help support the company’s continued growth and momentum. Parts Town’s parent company, Parts Town Unlimited, is performing ahead of expectations in 2023 and expects another year of 20%+ organic growth in its core foodservice parts distribution business. It has also seen strong growth in residential appliance parts and an early surge in HVAC parts since the launch of this category earlier in the year. The company expects to exceed $2.4 billion revenue for the full year, compared to $1.8 billion in 2022. Parts Town Unlimited now has nearly 50 unique brands across the globe and has grown to more than 5,300 team members worldwide.

