Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Iowa Expansion

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group on Monday celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility in Ames, Iowa.

The milestone marks the start of construction and reaffirms DSG's dedication to delivering outstanding service in the area. The facility is slated to open in 2024.

Located at 2155 Bailey Avenue in Ames, the new, 30,000-square-foot facility offers a strategically positioned site easily accessible from Dayton Avenue, providing quick connections to I-35 and Highway 30.

DSG has proudly served the Ames market for the past six decades.

Several esteemed guests attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including Dan Culhane, president and CEO of the Ames Chamber of Commerce; John Hollinrake, deputy state director for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst; Emily Schwickerath, district director for U.S. Rep. Randy Feestra; Bill Johnson, developer with Choice Commercial; Mark Lewis, president of Cedar Falls Building Systems Inc.; along with Jan Williams, Nikki Fischer, Dylan Kline, Steven Lawrence, Ottie Maxey, and Emory Widlowski, all representing the Ames Chamber of Commerce. Also present were members of DSG's executive, regional and branch leadership teams.

"We are thrilled to announce this investment in Ames, Iowa. Our new warehouse facility will provide increased capacity to serve not only our current waterworks business in the Ames market but also the ability to grow into the broader DSG offering across Iowa. We are furthering our commitment to bring a world-class customer experience to the customers, employee owners, and communities we serve," said Paul Kennedy, president and CEO of DSG. "We are celebrating our 125th year, and with years of success in Ames, we eagerly anticipate the opportunities this expansion will bring to Ames and the broader community."