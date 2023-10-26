Construction Begins on New Tubular USA Headquarters

The suburban St. Louis complex will replace two nearby facilities.

Keystone Construction Co.
Oct 26, 2023
Kcc Tubular Usa Image Canva
Keystone Construction

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Keystone Construction Company has begun construction of the 131,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility for Tubular USA, one of the largest suppliers of in-line galvanized pipe and tubing in the U.S.

The project is located within Phase Two of Spirit Valley Business Park in Chesterfield Valley, where Keystone recently began construction of the infrastructure to support multiple future buildings. The facility will replace Tubular’s two existing buildings in Weldon Spring, Missouri. It will feature offices, a steel fabrication manufacturing facility, warehouse space and room for future growth.

Tubular’s steel products are integrated into the architectural design to represent the brand.

The architect is Gray Design Group. Engineering is being provided by Stock & Associates Consulting Engineers, Inc and Knapp Engineering. Construction is scheduled to be completed by June 2024. 

Keystone built the infrastructure for the first phase of the 50-acre Spirit Valley Business Park in 2008 and has constructed 11 buildings within the business park. Work at Phase Two started earlier this month and includes mass grading, new streets and infrastructure for sewer, water, electric and gas. It will be completed in December.

