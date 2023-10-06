BlackHawk Announces Integration of Big Red Fasteners

The company says this milestone makes BlackHawk’s Fastener Division one of the most comprehensive and robust in the industry.

Oct 6, 2023
Black Hawk Industrial

TULSA, OK (October 6, 2023) – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, announced today the integration of Big Red Fasteners into its fastener portfolio significantly bolstering the company’s fastener division.

The game-changing integration marks an exciting milestone in the company’s ongoing fastener expansion effort and makes BlackHawk’s Fastener Division one of the most comprehensive and robust in the industry.

John Mark, CEO of BlackHawk Industrial said, “We are excited to expand the category coverage of our fastener division, deliver value that is unprecedented, and continually sharpen our blade to be relevant to our customers and the industry. Our mission is to be the clear number one choice for manufacturing customers and our commitment to meeting the diverse needs of our customers is unwavering.”

With this move, BlackHawk reaffirms its dedication to providing the highest quality fastener products and supply chain services to its customers and supporting businesses in various industries across North America. Customers will experience enhanced operational visibility, notice a greater level of inventory optimization, and see quicker response times.

Keith Shope, General Manager of BlackHawk’s Fasteners Division said, “Our unique capabilities and services allow us to further separate ourselves from competitors in the fastener industry and harness our full potential as a full line fastener distributor. The team’s industry and product knowledge round out our product and service assortment enabling greater depth as an industrial distributor of mission critical SKU’s. We look forward to the promising future as we continue our fastener integration initiative.”

BlackHawk acquired Big Red Fasteners in 2022 as part of its long-term growth initiative. Today’s change is yet another step forward in the company’s commitment to offer fasteners as a core product line to both existing and new customers.

As the company continues to expand in the months and years ahead, it is actively seeking opportunities to acquire new partners and integrate them into its industry-leading operating system. Interested parties should contact the acquisitions team at [email protected].

BlackHawk distinguishes itself as the number one choice for industrial manufacturers who need technical service and production savings and is an Industrial Distributor with locations across the U.S., Mexico, United Kingdom, and the Philippines.

Known as the “across the production floor” partner, BlackHawk delivers value through product and supply chain performance that lowers the total cost of production and markets more than three million products from the industry’s top brands with a heavy emphasis on metal-working products. 

About BlackHawk Industrial

BlackHawk Industrial is a leading industrial distributor, focused on metalworking such as carbide cutting tools, abrasives, and saw blades. The Company provides a full line of MRO, industrial fasteners, and packaging products. BlackHawk has the expertise and capability to provide custom industrial vending solutions and creative design, build, and supply chain solutions. The highly technical sales staff strives to deliver world-class service and cost savings across the customer’s production floor.

 

For more information about BlackHawk Industrial visit www.BHID.com.

