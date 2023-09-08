Schaedler Yesco Breaks Ground on Northeast Distribution Center

HARRISBURG, Pa. – As part of its growth strategy, Schaedler Yesco Distribution is investing in a larger inventory and warehouse space in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The company broke ground on an expansion to its Pittston, Pennsylvania, location this August.

"The Northeast Pennsylvania corridor continues to be a strong market," said President Farrah Mittel. "We're seeing great growth in manufacturing and warehousing, and that growth needs a reliable partner."

The Pennsylvania Governor's Action Team, an organization dedicated to attracting and expanding business in Pennsylvania, aggressively promotes the area as a premier location on the East Coast to do business, citing the strategic location, world-class workforce, and excellent mix of affordability and quality of life. A 2022 GAT report noted northeastern Pennsylvania as one of the most sought-after locations in the U.S. for e-commerce distribution, manufacturing, and national and regional headquarters, thanks to its regional approach to economic development.

"In addition to more local inventory, this expansion will allow us to increase our Stage and Store Services and several other programs we offer in this market," said Territory Manager Jim Semyon. “We’ll more than double our existing space, allowing this location to serve the overall market very well as a regional distribution center.”

Schaedler Yesco has been hyper-focused on the needs of under-served Pennsylvania markets, as shown by their recent investments in Western Pennsylvania.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024.