Winsupply Adds Ohio Properties

The new purchases will join its Support Services campus.

Winsupply Inc.
Sep 6, 2023
DAYTON, Ohio — The Winsupply Support Services campus in Moraine, Ohio, continues to expand with the purchase of two additional properties:

  • 3077 Kettering Blvd.: This property allows for future expansion opportunities for the Winsupply family of companies. Winsupply would like to thank Matt Arnovitz from CBRE for assisting the sellers of this property. 
  • 3171 South Dixie Drive: Winsupply will immediately use the parking area between 3131 and the building on the 3171 site. This was a significant factor in considering the purchase of this property. Winsupply continues to enjoy a great relationship with the neighbor and current tenant, Euro Classics, and its leader, Dale Oakes.

"Dale runs a fantastic business and truly cares about his customers and his craft," said Bill Tolliver, real estate services/in-house counsel. "Winsupply is excited that Euro Classics signed a long-term lease and plans to remain in the facility for years to come."

In addition, Winsupply would like to thank Mark Fornes of Mark Fornes Realty for assisting in the purchase.

