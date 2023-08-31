Schaedler Yesco Announces Restructuring to Support its Western Territory

The company will soon open a new branch and distribution hub near Pittsburgh.

Schaedler Yesco Distribution Inc.
Aug 31, 2023
Allentown 63efd003a5878
Schaedler Yesco

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Schaedler Yesco Distribution has announced plans to support the growing western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio markets.  

Last May, the company announced plans to open a 90,000-square-foot facility in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania. Since the announcement, the building has been gutted and rebuilt to support a new counter area, a larger inventory and wire services, a large conference and training room, and additional square footage to support new services. The new space will serve as both a local branch and a regional distribution center. It is expected to be operational in October.  

Todd Smith, distribution center manager, and Matt Snyder, assistant warehouse manager, will manage the new RDC.  

In addition to the physical infrastructure to support the territory, Schaedler Yesco has restructured its sales team to enhance local leadership and focus on the market's specific needs.  

Matt Evans, regional vice president, oversees the company's westernmost market and is responsible for the development and execution of sales strategies while fostering meaningful relationships with key customers and vendors.  

Evans is supported by Jon Blanchette, outside sales manager, and Gary Meanor, director of branch sales. Both offer extensive knowledge and experience in the western Pennsylvania and Ohio marketplace.

Brett Sanders, construction solutions manager, oversees the construction services team of local lighting specialists, gear specialists, and project coordinators in support of their contractor customers.  

"Supporting the market is more than just having local product availability," said Farrah Mittel, president. "It's the whole package. It's having local, experienced team members who can work directly with customers to meet their specific needs. It's being an agile, independent distributor who isn't mired in red tape when developing unique solutions. And it's having a solid foundation to make necessary investments to support growth."  

On the heels of their five-branch acquisition from YESCO, the company was named a "Top Growing Company" in Pennsylvania for the 10th time.  

"The western Pennsylvania and Ohio market offers a great opportunity to us, and we are poised to offer it the service and support it’s been needing,” said Mittel. 

