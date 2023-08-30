NSI to Expand its Building Technologies Division

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC announced Wednesday that it is expanding operations and services for its Building Technology division with a new facility in Ohio.

The LYNN and Platinum Tools brands will gain an additional 90,000 square feet of space, improving inventory availability and shipment times for their Midwestern partners.

“NSI, through our LYNN brand, has been an active member of the local Springboro and greater Dayton, Ohio, communities through local athletic and charity sponsorships,” said Mike Boulanger, NSI Building Technology general manager. “This facility expansion will add an estimated 50 percent more employees over the coming 24 months and affirms NSI’s plans to grow and support the local economy.”

Effective Sept. 1, the new Ohio address is:

NSI Building Technology

283 Sharts Road

Springboro, OH 45066

Phone: 888-235-2097

The above address replaces the NSI Building Technology division’s previous location at 475 Victory Lane, Springboro, Ohio.