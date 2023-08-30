NSI to Expand its Building Technologies Division

The LYNN and Platinum Tools brands will gain an additional 90,000 square feet of space.

NSI Industries LLC
Aug 30, 2023
Nsi Ohio Facility Exterior
NSI Industries LLC

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – NSI Industries LLC announced Wednesday that it is expanding operations and services for its Building Technology division with a new facility in Ohio.

The LYNN and Platinum Tools brands will gain an additional 90,000 square feet of space, improving inventory availability and shipment times for their Midwestern partners.

“NSI, through our LYNN brand, has been an active member of the local Springboro and greater Dayton, Ohio, communities through local athletic and charity sponsorships,” said Mike Boulanger, NSI Building Technology general manager. “This facility expansion will add an estimated 50 percent more employees over the coming 24 months and affirms NSI’s plans to grow and support the local economy.”

Effective Sept. 1, the new Ohio address is:

NSI Building Technology
283 Sharts Road
Springboro, OH 45066
Phone: 888-235-2097 

The above address replaces the NSI Building Technology division’s previous location at 475 Victory Lane, Springboro, Ohio.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
August 18, 2023
Nsi Ohio Facility Exterior
NSI to Expand its Building Technologies Division
August 30, 2023
Jining Plant
Eaton to Invest $500M in North American Operations
August 29, 2023
Simflo In Southhaven, Ms
Pump Manufacturer Announces New Mississippi Plant
August 29, 2023
Related Stories
Screen Shot 2023 08 30 At 3 27 27 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main Opens Washington State Facility
Jining Plant
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Eaton to Invest $500M in North American Operations
Simflo In Southhaven, Ms
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Pump Manufacturer Announces New Mississippi Plant
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
August 30, 2023
Jining Plant
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Eaton to Invest $500M in North American Operations
The company said the projects would support energy and digitalization initiatives.
August 29, 2023
Simflo In Southhaven, Ms
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Pump Manufacturer Announces New Mississippi Plant
The suburban Memphis facility will be the company's third U.S. location.
August 29, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 25 At 2 59 19 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
McMaster-Carr to Expand to Texas
The $360 million Fort Worth campus would be the distributor’s sixth U.S. hub.
August 28, 2023
Cooper Buffalo Branch 1
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Cooper Electric Opens Buffalo Branch
The Sonepar subsidiary now operates 76 locations.
August 24, 2023
Core & Main Fire Protection branch, Fontana, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main Opens Southern California Facility
The company said the location would bolster service to geosynthetics customers in the West.
August 23, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 22 At 2 59 02 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Opens Texas 'Supercenter'
The Fort Worth distribution center its the company's third in the state.
August 22, 2023
I 5nq23hf X3
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Grainger Breaks Ground on Oregon Distribution Center
The facility will be Grainger’s first new distribution center since 2021.
August 17, 2023
Screenshot 2023 08 16 2 40 10 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Campus to Add its North Dayton Company
Officials said the move would add a premier electrical wholesaler to the Winsupply campus.
August 16, 2023
QED branch location, Mesa, Ariz.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
QED Adds Arizona Branch
The Mesa location is the company's 14th across the Southwest.
August 16, 2023
JAX headquarters grand opening, Menomonee Falls, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Lubricants Manufacturer JAX Opens New Headquarters
The project marked the start of an ambitious expansion plan to meet the evolving needs of the industry.
August 16, 2023
Turtle CEO Kathleen Shanahan and Executive Chair Jayne Millard.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Turtle Opens New Global Headquarters
The company said the new hub is designed for "radical collaboration."
August 10, 2023
Unknown
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Announces New Houston Industrial Branch
The facility features vendor-managed inventory, kitting and assembly, and MRO services.
August 9, 2023
OmniCable San Francisco branch, Hayward, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Expands Florida Operations
The company moved its Tampa hub to a larger facility.
August 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 07 At 3 19 06 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Albolt Manufacturing Opens New Facility
The specialty fastener manufacturer relocated from suburban Chicago to a new location in Rockford.
August 7, 2023