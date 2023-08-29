SIMFLO Announces New Mississippi Plant

LUBBOCK, Texas – SIMFLO, one of the nation’s top providers of industrial, municipal and commercial-use pumps, will soon open its third U.S. location in Southaven, Mississippi, part of the greater Memphis region.

The company – which has been headquartered in Lubbock since 1951 – also operates a facility in Willcox, Arizona, and recently completed construction of a new state-of-the-art 35,000-square-foot Engineered Products Facility in Lubbock, which is one of the largest and most advanced vertical turbine pump test facility in North America.

Renovations will soon commence on SIMFLO’s 40,500-square-foot Southaven facility, which is located on 3.5 acres at 8500 Aaron Drive. Located just eight miles from Memphis International Airport and 14 miles from the International Port of Memphis, its central U.S. location and proximity to major shipping hubs allows SIMFLO to better serve its growing customer base in the eastern and southern U.S.

Included in the project scope is a complete interior remodel to modernize the office space, with all-new flooring, windows, ceilings, and LED lighting. SIMFLO is also making significant upgrades to its warehouse, which will include bridge cranes, expanded exterior doors, and new concrete and exterior storage adjacent to the facility for easy commercial vehicle loading and unloading.

SIMFLO’s new Southaven location will be fully operational in early 2024. It will offer the company’s full line of high-quality vertical and submersible turbine pumps, as well as other parts and accessories, each engineered and customized to meet its customers’ specific application needs. SIMFLO will initially hire approximately 15 employees working across sales, management, production, and manufacturing operations, with plans and space for growth.

“We are extremely grateful for the tremendous amount of growth and success our company has experienced over the past few years, and none of this would be possible without the continued commitment, hard work, and sacrifices made by our talented team members,” said Troy Pickering, chief executive officer at SIMFLO. “Our new presence in Southaven is an integral piece of a bigger vision for SIMFLO as we continue to evolve to best-serve the modern marketplace and continue our industry-leading position as the nation’s no. 1 manufacturer of best-in-class pump products and technologies for major industrial users.”

“Entering the greater Memphis region – and having access to one of the world’s busiest hubs for barge, air, truck, and rail cargo traffic – will enable us to better serve our customers. This new location is ideal because it allows us to both receive and deliver products in an expedited manner,” said Woody Boyd, president and chief financial officer of SIMFLO. “We are extremely excited about this opportunity and our expanded presence in the eastern and southern U.S.”

“We are excited to welcome SIMFLO to the City of Southaven, DeSoto County, and the greater Memphis region,” said Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite. “SIMFLO’s expansion to Southaven is a true testament to our efforts in recruiting industry-leading manufacturing companies to our region, and our educated workforce is ready to support SIMFLO in their next phase of growth.”