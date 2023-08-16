QED Adds Arizona Branch

The Mesa location is the company's 14th across the Southwest.

Sonepar
Aug 16, 2023
QED branch location, Mesa, Ariz.
Sonepar

DENVER – Quality Electrical Distribution, a Sonepar company, on Tuesday announced the opening of its new Mesa, Arizona, branch location.

Founded in 1987, QED serves residential and commercial contractors, industrial facilities, and OEM businesses through 14 branch operations across Arizona, Colorado and Nevada. 

“Our 33,000-square-foot Mesa facility will be fully stocked with both commercial and residential products for all our electrical contractor and consumer projects,” said Tony Andrea, branch manager for the new location. 

“Adding density branches throughout our footprint in part of our growth strategy,” said QED President Scott Jansen. “The greater Phoenix area is one of the fastest growing metropolitan markets in the country. The new Mesa branch will ensure we can serve our growing base of East Valley customers at the highest level.”

QED’s newest branch is located at 4958 South Ellsworth Road in Mesa.

