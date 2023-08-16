Lubricants Manufacturer JAX Opens New Headquarters

The project marked the start of an ambitious expansion plan to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

JAX Inc.
Aug 16, 2023
JAX headquarters grand opening, Menomonee Falls, Wis.
JAX Inc.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. – JAX Inc., a manufacturer of industrial and food grade lubricants, announced the grand opening of its new headquarters on Manhardt Drive in Menomonee Falls.

The event, held Aug. 15,  marks a significant milestone in JAX's commitment to growth, innovation nand serving its valued customers. 

The groundbreaking for the cutting-edge facility took place on May 19, 2022, as JAX embarked on an ambitious expansion plan to meet the evolving needs of its industry. The new headquarters encompasses 120,000 square feet, featuring dedicated spaces for office operations, production facilities, and efficient distribution operations. 

JAX has long been recognized for its exceptional lubricant solutions, which enhance the performance and longevity of vital machinery across various sectors. By investing in this state-of-the-art facility, JAX aims to further strengthen its production capacity, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value to its customers. 

"We are excited to invest in the future of our employees, customers and community," said JAX President Kyle Peter. "Our new headquarters represents our unwavering commitment to meeting the future demands of our valued customers, while providing our talented team with an optimal environment for collaboration, research and development." 

The grand opening event brought together esteemed guests, including local officials, industry leaders, business partners and JAX employees, who have played a pivotal role in the company's success. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the cutting-edge facility and engage with JAX's knowledgeable staff. 

The new headquarters will operate in conjunction with the existing facility, which will continue to serve as a center for production and research and development activities. This strategic approach ensures that JAX maintains its high standards of quality, while also positioning the company for future growth and technological advancements.

JAX is immensely proud to call Menomonee Falls its home and remains committed to being an integral part of the local community. The grand opening of the new headquarters signifies JAX's dedication to fostering economic development, creating job opportunities, and contributing to the overall prosperity of the region.

