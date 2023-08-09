OmniCable Expands Florida Operations

WEST CHESTER, Pa. — OmniCable LLC announced that it has relocated its Tampa location to a larger facility.

With OmniCable’s Tampa business growing exponentially over the past three years, it was time to invest in more inventory, a larger operational space, and new equipment to support its customers.

“We have over $40 million of inventory and growing in a prime location for will-call support and statewide shipping lanes,” said Chris Sorah, OmniCable’s Tampa regional manager.

The 200,000-square-foot facility carries OmniCable’s full line of products as well as striping — spiral and in-line — paralleling, bundling and custom labeling, jacket printing, and custom work with cable management.

“Our facility expansion delivers on OmniCable’s unwavering commitment to the region’s distributors and growing demand for best-in-class manufacturer brands, inventory breadth, and project services,” said Bryan Dabruzzi, OmniCable’s southeastern regional vice president.