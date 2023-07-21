Encompass Opens Georgia Warehouse

The facility aims to dramatically extend product lifecycle and value.

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions
Jul 21, 2023
Encompass Atlanta 3 E1471325536873
Encompass Supply Chain Solutions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, a global leader in the high-tech distribution of OEM parts for home products including residential appliances, HVAC, consumer electronics and related products, today announced the opening of a new service warehouse in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

This 65,000 square foot facility is designed to help manufacturers, retailers and warranty administrators dramatically extend product lifecycle and value through board and depot repair in categories including consumer electronics, mobile devices, gaming, power tools, home appliances, as well as many other consumer product categories.

“Expanding to our new facility positions us to manage the high demand we are seeing, provide an even better experience and continue to drive value to manufacturers, retailers and warranty administrators,” said Encompass President Robert Coolidge.

Encompass’ certified technicians repair more than 10,000 boards, some in as little as 24 hours. This capability extends product life and helps OEM’s avoid constrained parts that drive costly product replacements while providing exceptional quality backed by service warranties. This capability also has led to design upgrades for manufacturer equipment, improving performance of appliances and providing a better customer experience overall.

“We supported a major manufacturer in their launching of a new product line by developing an advance exchange program. Not only did the program greatly improve their customer experience, but part of our process included capturing and sharing detailed failure analysis data. This data spearheaded design changes which decreased the initial failure rate by more than 60%,” said Coolidge.

Encompass Supply Chain Solutions brings decades of experience to depot repair and has evolved to become one of nation’s largest suppliers of third and fourth-party logistics and repair solutions. Its leading-edge repair centers provide advanced technology for integrations, transaction processing, performance reporting and more.

Dakota Supply Group Expands in Minnesota
Dakota Supply Group Expands in Minnesota
July 20, 2023
Crawford Denton Team
Crawford Expands in North Texas
July 19, 2023
Maxresdefault
Springfield Electric Announces Indiana Expansion
July 19, 2023
