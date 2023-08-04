Dakota Fluid Power Adds Wyoming Branch

The new location is the 11th for the Singer Industrial subsidiary.

Singer Industrial
Aug 4, 2023
Oem Building
Dakota Fluid Power

DALLAS — Dakota Fluid Power, a Singer Industrial company, announced that it has opened a new storefront in Gillette, Wyoming, to better meet the needs of its customers.

With the addition, Dakota Fluid Power will increase Singer Industrial’s North American footprint to more than 85 locations with over 1,200 employees.

The new location, which includes a walk-in front counter and a service and repair shop, will be Dakota Fluid Power’s 11th branch location. Dakota plans to utilize the new storefront to better serve and support its ever-expanding customer geography by continuing to provide innovative fluid power products, technical expertise, service and repair, and a well-stocked inventory.

"Dakota Fluid Power is excited to join the business community in Gillette. ‘Commitment to customer success’ is our goal," said General Manager Rick Lindemann. "We are looking forward to offering our products and services to this area.”

“We have enjoyed getting to know various businesses in Gillette over the last few years and serving them out of our Rapid City location. Our goal with this new store is to provide additional convenience and product availability to our customers in the region," said Operations Manager Quinten Shultz. "Gillette was built on hard work and determination to succeed, Dakota Fluid Power is looking forward to being a part of its bright future."

