Turtle Opens New Global Headquarters

The company said the new hub is designed for "radical collaboration."

Turtle
Aug 10, 2023
Turtle CEO Kathleen Shanahan and Executive Chair Jayne Millard.
Turtle

CLARK, N.J. — Turtle, one of the nation’s largest privately held industrial and electrical distributors, has opened its new global headquarters in Clark, New Jersey, designed for the “radical collaboration” that is a brand value of the 100-year-old company as it embarks on its second century of innovation.

The company has a deep commitment to the state and has been proudly headquartered there for nearly 50 years.

Turtle has established a unique marketplace role of architecting customer solutions in concert with its broad portfolio of suppliers from respected manufacturers to emerging leaders in energy efficiency.  Key to the company’s success in pursuing a net carbon zero future for itself and its partners is its own internal team of technical experts and emphasis on continuous learning. The new headquarters enables fluid meeting, presenting and relaxing spaces to encourage creativity and forge strong relationships.

 “We are thrilled to open our doors to our customers, suppliers and talented teams at this dynamic new space where people will want to gather and collaborate. Turtle is proud to usher in a refreshing environment where we will build opportunities together,” said Jayne Millard, Turtle’s Executive Chairman of the Board and fourth-generation business owner.

At a time when traditional office space is under pressure, Turtle’s headquarters will reflect its brand mission “Rethinking Energy. Advancing Tomorrow.”  Not only will the space incorporate electrical efficiency systems, but its open architecture spaces will also encourage mentoring and support a variety of work schedules depending on the travel and personal needs of the close to 200 employees who work there. 

“One of Turtle’s greatest assets are our employees who develop our best ideas. Our new headquarters is built to ensure that this remarkable culture of teamwork and collaboration will continue to grow with us for years to come,” said Turtle CEO Kathleen Shanahan.

 In addition to private conference and meeting rooms, the new headquarters offers flexible “huddle” spaces, a wellness center, fully-appointed kitchen, coffee and luncheon area, and a game room complete with a high-tech golf simulator.

Turtle is holding a grand opening in October. The new headquarters is at 100 Walnut Avenue in Clark, strategically located near exit 135 on the Garden State Parkway.  Turtle will occupy the majority of the fourth floor with an efficient use of 27,000 square feet, and offer parking access. All phone numbers remain the same.

