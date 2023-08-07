Albolt Manufacturing Opens New Facility

The specialty fastener manufacturer relocated from suburban Chicago to a new location in Rockford.

Albolt Manufacturing
Aug 7, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 08 07 At 3 19 06 Pm

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Albolt Manufacturing, a producer of specialty fasteners, has relocated operations from Addison, Illinois, to a new facility at 5055 26th Ave. in Rockford.

“The new location provides a larger, more efficiently designed facility,” said Albolt General Manager Jeremy Rubens. “With a larger footprint and more efficiently designed floorplan, Albolt now has greater capacity to produce the unique specialty fasteners that our customers need, more quickly.”

Products produced in the new facility will include specialty hex bolts, sockets, studs, nuts and pins with a variety of secondary operations and additional services — all focused on producing a limitless variety of specialty fasteners that are manufactured for a specific industry, job or material.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
Sponsored
B2B E-Commerce: How to Navigate The Future of Distribution
August 1, 2023
Oem Building
Dakota Fluid Power Adds Wyoming Branch
August 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 31 At 1 45 49 Pm
Packer Fastener Announces New Wisconsin Branch
July 31, 2023
Header Dfw Csc
Southwire Announces North Texas Distribution Hub
July 27, 2023
Related Stories
Oem Building
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Fluid Power Adds Wyoming Branch
Screen Shot 2023 07 31 At 1 45 49 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces New Wisconsin Branch
Header Dfw Csc
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southwire Announces North Texas Distribution Hub
Goodyear, Ariz.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Pipe Manufacturer Announces Suburban Phoenix Plant, Distribution Hub
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Oem Building
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Fluid Power Adds Wyoming Branch
The new location is the 11th for the Singer Industrial subsidiary.
August 4, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 31 At 1 45 49 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Packer Fastener Announces New Wisconsin Branch
The La Crosse location will serve western Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota.
July 31, 2023
Header Dfw Csc
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southwire Announces North Texas Distribution Hub
The new customer service center will open in Fort Worth next year.
July 27, 2023
Goodyear, Ariz.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Pipe Manufacturer Announces Suburban Phoenix Plant, Distribution Hub
Romac Industries said the campus would increase its efficiency and streamline operations.
July 26, 2023
Encompass Atlanta 3 E1471325536873
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encompass Opens Georgia Warehouse
The facility aims to dramatically extend product lifecycle and value.
July 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 3 07 46 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands in Minnesota
The company held a grand opening for its 13th location in the state and 54th overall.
July 20, 2023
Crawford Denton Team
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Expands in North Texas
The Sonepar subsidiary's new Denton branch is its seventh in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
July 19, 2023
Maxresdefault
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Springfield Electric Announces Indiana Expansion
The Indianapolis branch is the company's 33rd across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.
July 19, 2023
Dirt Throw Action Shot
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kris-Tech Wire Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion Project
It will double the facility's production, warehouse and office space.
July 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 38 25 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Viega Announces North American Expansion
The company plans to invest $70 million in over the next two years.
July 13, 2023
Ky
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky
The new location features more than 75,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
July 13, 2023
Grainger officials celebrate opening of a distribution center in Bordentown Township, N.J., Nov. 2017.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Grainger Plans New Oregon Distribution Hub
The Northwest Distribution Center will bolster the MRO giant's service across the Pacific Northwest.
July 13, 2023
Argon Nodes Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Airgas Adds Argon Storage Nodes to Reinforce U.S. Supply Chain
A third is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.
July 11, 2023
OrePac Building Products branch, Ontario, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OrePac Bolsters West Coast Production Capacity
Pacific Manufacturing and Logistics will manage a new facility in Western Oregon.
June 28, 2023
Bosch Rexroth plant, Queretaro, Mexico.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Opens Mexico Plant
The factory will serve the North American factory automation and hydraulics markets.
June 27, 2023