Albolt Manufacturing Opens New Facility

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Albolt Manufacturing, a producer of specialty fasteners, has relocated operations from Addison, Illinois, to a new facility at 5055 26th Ave. in Rockford.

“The new location provides a larger, more efficiently designed facility,” said Albolt General Manager Jeremy Rubens. “With a larger footprint and more efficiently designed floorplan, Albolt now has greater capacity to produce the unique specialty fasteners that our customers need, more quickly.”

Products produced in the new facility will include specialty hex bolts, sockets, studs, nuts and pins with a variety of secondary operations and additional services — all focused on producing a limitless variety of specialty fasteners that are manufactured for a specific industry, job or material.