Pipe Manufacturer Announces Suburban Phoenix Plant, Distribution Hub

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Romac Industries Inc., a manufacturer of pipe products for the waterworks and wastewater industries, announced it has leased a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Goodyear, developed and owned in a partnership between Baker Development, Foundation Capital and GTIS Partners LP.

The facility will commence the first phase of operations in August, and expects to be fully operational by December 2023 and generate job creation for years to come.

Representing a significant investment, the 60,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility located at 14160 W. Yuma Rd. will help Romac increase efficiency and streamline operations. The new facility will include powder coating, light assembly of pipe fittings for new construction as well as couplings and repair products to support the waterworks industry infrastructure.

“Expanding our manufacturing operations in Arizona aligns with our long-standing commitment to domestic manufacturing,” said Josh Larkin, president of Romac. “Access to a skilled labor force, proximity to key customers in a high growth market and access to critical supply chain vendors were all factors that led to the decision to invest in our new Goodyear location. We will be able to leverage these advantages to support our continued success.”

“We are excited Romac has selected Goodyear for its sustainable manufacturing and distribution operations, diversifying Arizona’s manufacturing ecosystem and driving future economic growth,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re grateful to Josh Larkin and the entire Romac team for their commitment to Arizona and we look forward to supporting their future success.”

“Romac’s history of innovation and dedication to high-quality manufacturing of waterworks and wastewater products align with Greater Phoenix’s goal of businesses contributing to increased efficiency and effectiveness of the region’s water use,” said Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “With a highly skilled workforce and advanced infrastructure that enables businesses to innovate, compete and succeed in today’s global marketplace, we look forward to our continued partnership with Romac Industries as they bolster the manufacturing ecosystem.”

Strategically located in Washington, Texas, North Carolina, and now Arizona, Romac is positioned to manufacture and ship to their customers in two days or less. Privately held and family-owned, the company was founded in 1969 and began operations in Bellevue, Washington. Romac designs and manufactures innovative products that connect pipelines including water, oil, and gas. They serve their wholesale distributors, water districts, underground contractors, and design engineers primarily across North America in both residential and commercial construction.

“We are excited Romac Industries strategically selected Goodyear as an ideal location to expand their manufacturing operation,” said Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo. “Our city is thriving with award winning and innovative companies, and Romac aligns perfectly with their commitment to exceptional quality, innovation, employee growth, and unmatched customer service. This will provide high quality career opportunities for our skilled workforce and is a win-win for both Romac Industries and Goodyear. We look forward to this continued partnership.”

With its mission of “‘connecting water to people,” and commitment to their customers, employees and community, Romac aims to positively impact the city of Goodyear and the state of Arizona.

Romac acknowledges the partnership with GPEC, ACA, the city of Goodyear and additional support for the project.