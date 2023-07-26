Pipe Manufacturer Announces Suburban Phoenix Plant, Distribution Hub

Romac Industries said the campus would increase its efficiency and streamline operations.

Greater Phoenix Economic Council
Jul 26, 2023
Goodyear, Ariz.
Goodyear, Ariz.
iStock

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Romac Industries Inc., a manufacturer of pipe products for the waterworks and wastewater industries, announced it has leased a new manufacturing and distribution facility in Goodyear, developed and owned in a partnership between Baker Development, Foundation Capital and GTIS Partners LP.

The facility will commence the first phase of operations in August, and expects to be fully operational by December 2023 and generate job creation for years to come.

Representing a significant investment, the 60,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility located at 14160 W. Yuma Rd. will help Romac increase efficiency and streamline operations. The new facility will include powder coating, light assembly of pipe fittings for new construction as well as couplings and repair products to support the waterworks industry infrastructure.

“Expanding our manufacturing operations in Arizona aligns with our long-standing commitment to domestic manufacturing,” said Josh Larkin, president of Romac. “Access to a skilled labor force, proximity to key customers in a high growth market and access to critical supply chain vendors were all factors that led to the decision to invest in our new Goodyear location. We will be able to leverage these advantages to support our continued success.”

“We are excited Romac has selected Goodyear for its sustainable manufacturing and distribution operations, diversifying Arizona’s manufacturing ecosystem and driving future economic growth,” said Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re grateful to Josh Larkin and the entire Romac team for their commitment to Arizona and we look forward to supporting their future success.”

“Romac’s history of innovation and dedication to high-quality manufacturing of waterworks and wastewater products align with Greater Phoenix’s goal of businesses contributing to increased efficiency and effectiveness of the region’s water use,” said Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “With a highly skilled workforce and advanced infrastructure that enables businesses to innovate, compete and succeed in today’s global marketplace, we look forward to our continued partnership with Romac Industries as they bolster the manufacturing ecosystem.”

Strategically located in Washington, Texas, North Carolina, and now Arizona, Romac is positioned to manufacture and ship to their customers in two days or less. Privately held and family-owned, the company was founded in 1969 and began operations in Bellevue, Washington. Romac designs and manufactures innovative products that connect pipelines including water, oil, and gas. They serve their wholesale distributors, water districts, underground contractors, and design engineers primarily across North America in both residential and commercial construction.

“We are excited Romac Industries strategically selected Goodyear as an ideal location to expand their manufacturing operation,” said Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizzillo. “Our city is thriving with award winning and innovative companies, and Romac aligns perfectly with their commitment to exceptional quality, innovation, employee growth, and unmatched customer service. This will provide high quality career opportunities for our skilled workforce and is a win-win for both Romac Industries and Goodyear. We look forward to this continued partnership.”

With its mission of “‘connecting water to people,” and commitment to their customers, employees and community, Romac aims to positively impact the city of Goodyear and the state of Arizona.

Romac acknowledges the partnership with GPEC, ACA, the city of Goodyear and additional support for the project.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
July 24, 2023
Encompass Atlanta 3 E1471325536873
Encompass Opens Georgia Warehouse
July 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 3 07 46 Pm
Dakota Supply Group Expands in Minnesota
July 20, 2023
Crawford Denton Team
Crawford Expands in North Texas
July 19, 2023
Related Stories
Encompass Atlanta 3 E1471325536873
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encompass Opens Georgia Warehouse
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 3 07 46 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands in Minnesota
Crawford Denton Team
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Expands in North Texas
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 3 07 46 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands in Minnesota
The company held a grand opening for its 13th location in the state and 54th overall.
July 20, 2023
Crawford Denton Team
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Expands in North Texas
The Sonepar subsidiary's new Denton branch is its seventh in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
July 19, 2023
Maxresdefault
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Springfield Electric Announces Indiana Expansion
The Indianapolis branch is the company's 33rd across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.
July 19, 2023
Dirt Throw Action Shot
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kris-Tech Wire Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion Project
It will double the facility's production, warehouse and office space.
July 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 38 25 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Viega Announces North American Expansion
The company plans to invest $70 million in over the next two years.
July 13, 2023
Ky
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky
The new location features more than 75,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
July 13, 2023
Grainger officials celebrate opening of a distribution center in Bordentown Township, N.J., Nov. 2017.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Grainger Plans New Oregon Distribution Hub
The Northwest Distribution Center will bolster the MRO giant's service across the Pacific Northwest.
July 13, 2023
Argon Nodes Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Airgas Adds Argon Storage Nodes to Reinforce U.S. Supply Chain
A third is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.
July 11, 2023
OrePac Building Products branch, Ontario, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OrePac Bolsters West Coast Production Capacity
Pacific Manufacturing and Logistics will manage a new facility in Western Oregon.
June 28, 2023
Bosch Rexroth plant, Queretaro, Mexico.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Opens Mexico Plant
The factory will serve the North American factory automation and hydraulics markets.
June 27, 2023
Nidec India Precision Tools Ltd. factory, Ranipet, India.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Nidec Announces India Cutting Tool Factory
The plant aims to meet growing demand for automotive components.
June 27, 2023
I Stock 1164224875
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ace Hardware Announces Kansas City Distribution Hub
The Missouri campus will be nearly twice the size of the company's average distribution center.
June 26, 2023
I Stock 1168845016
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Marcone Adds Florida, Kentucky Warehouses
The distributor said it has tripled in size over the past two years.
June 16, 2023
Header Florence Expansion
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southwire Expands Alabama Plant
The project is expected to bolster production capacity by nearly one-third.
June 14, 2023