Dakota Supply Group Expands in Minnesota

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group recently announced the opening of its new location in Mankato, Minnesota.

The official grand opening was celebrated on July 19 with special guests including Commissioner Matt Varilek of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development , Chuck Ackman from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office, Saolia Tucker from U.S. Sen.Tina Smith’s office, and David Wing from Minnesota Rep. Brad Finstad’s office. Representing the city of Mankato was Mayor Najwa Massad, city council member Dennis Dieken and City Manager Susan Arntz .

DSG’s construction and leasing partners are Aaron Waller and Mason Fischer from R J Ryan Construction Inc., Victoria Perbix and Will Gorilla from Interstate Development, and Jordan Dick from Cushman & Wakefield.

"Mankato, our 54th location, symbolizes another step forward in our journey," said Paul Kennedy, president and CEO. "With 13 DSG locations and over 300 employee owners serving Minnesota, we proudly provide our valued customers with electrical, plumbing, HVAC, on-site sewer, water, well, and waterworks solutions.