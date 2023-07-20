Dakota Supply Group Expands in Minnesota

The company held a grand opening for its 13th location in the state and 54th overall.

Dakota Supply Group
Jul 20, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 3 07 46 Pm
DSG

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group recently announced the opening of its new location in Mankato, Minnesota.

The official grand opening was celebrated on July 19 with special guests including Commissioner Matt Varilek of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development , Chuck Ackman from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s office, Saolia Tucker from U.S. Sen.Tina Smith’s office, and David Wing from Minnesota Rep. Brad Finstad’s office. Representing the city of Mankato was Mayor Najwa Massad, city council member Dennis Dieken and City Manager Susan Arntz .

DSG’s construction and leasing partners are Aaron Waller and Mason Fischer from R J Ryan Construction Inc., Victoria Perbix and Will Gorilla from Interstate Development, and Jordan Dick from Cushman & Wakefield. 

"Mankato, our 54th location, symbolizes another step forward in our journey," said Paul Kennedy, president and CEO. "With 13 DSG locations and over 300 employee owners serving Minnesota, we proudly provide our valued customers with electrical, plumbing, HVAC, on-site sewer, water, well, and waterworks solutions.

"DSG's strength comes from within – a people centric organization passionate about serving others. We're leveraging the momentum of our 125-year history to propel us forward with the enthusiasm of a company that's just getting started.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Screen Shot 2023 07 20 At 3 07 46 Pm
Dakota Supply Group Expands in Minnesota
July 20, 2023
Crawford Denton Team
Crawford Expands in North Texas
July 19, 2023
Maxresdefault
Springfield Electric Announces Indiana Expansion
July 19, 2023
Dirt Throw Action Shot
Kris-Tech Wire Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion Project
July 17, 2023
Related Stories
Crawford Denton Team
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Crawford Expands in North Texas
Maxresdefault
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Springfield Electric Announces Indiana Expansion
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 38 25 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Viega Announces North American Expansion
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
July 12, 2023
Maxresdefault
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Springfield Electric Announces Indiana Expansion
The Indianapolis branch is the company's 33rd across the Midwest and Ohio Valley.
July 19, 2023
Dirt Throw Action Shot
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Kris-Tech Wire Breaks Ground on Facility Expansion Project
It will double the facility's production, warehouse and office space.
July 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 38 25 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Viega Announces North American Expansion
The company plans to invest $70 million in over the next two years.
July 13, 2023
Ky
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Conner Industries Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Southern Kentucky
The new location features more than 75,000 square feet of manufacturing space.
July 13, 2023
Grainger officials celebrate opening of a distribution center in Bordentown Township, N.J., Nov. 2017.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Grainger Plans New Oregon Distribution Hub
The Northwest Distribution Center will bolster the MRO giant's service across the Pacific Northwest.
July 13, 2023
Argon Nodes Image
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Airgas Adds Argon Storage Nodes to Reinforce U.S. Supply Chain
A third is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.
July 11, 2023
OrePac Building Products branch, Ontario, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OrePac Bolsters West Coast Production Capacity
Pacific Manufacturing and Logistics will manage a new facility in Western Oregon.
June 28, 2023
Bosch Rexroth plant, Queretaro, Mexico.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Opens Mexico Plant
The factory will serve the North American factory automation and hydraulics markets.
June 27, 2023
Nidec India Precision Tools Ltd. factory, Ranipet, India.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Nidec Announces India Cutting Tool Factory
The plant aims to meet growing demand for automotive components.
June 27, 2023
I Stock 1164224875
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ace Hardware Announces Kansas City Distribution Hub
The Missouri campus will be nearly twice the size of the company's average distribution center.
June 26, 2023
I Stock 1168845016
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Marcone Adds Florida, Kentucky Warehouses
The distributor said it has tripled in size over the past two years.
June 16, 2023
Header Florence Expansion
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Southwire Expands Alabama Plant
The project is expected to bolster production capacity by nearly one-third.
June 14, 2023
Cordless Impactor 18v Gds18 V 330 C Bosch App Pump
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Announces $130M Power Tools Expansion
The project will support manufacturing of accessories for saws, drills and routers.
June 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 07 20 At 3 19 20 Pm 62d86621e4a5d
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC to Open Indianapolis Branch
The new location will support the company's Indiana customers.
June 7, 2023