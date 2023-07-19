Crawford Expands in North Texas

HOUSTON — Crawford, a Sonepar company, is expanding in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

The supplier has opened its doors for business in Denton, the seventh location in the area.

“This branch allows us to better serve customers on the north side of the DFW Metroplex,” said Brian Young, regional vice president. “We are focused on making things convenient for our customers, from the physical location to the optional self-pick service model. We have the team and the supply to help local contractors save time and keep running smoothly.

To connect with the region, Crawford invited customers to celebrate the new location at a grand opening event.

“Hosting the grand opening gave me a chance to meet new customers and show off the facility,” said Jeff Boriski, Denton branch manager. “I am excited to serve the local market and to grow the Crawford business.”

In the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, Crawford operates in Dallas, Irving, Fort Worth, Duncanville, Mesquite, Denton and Decatur — with McKinney soon to follow.