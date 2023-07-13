Viega Announces North American Expansion

The company plans to invest $70 million in over the next two years.

Viega LLC
Jul 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 07 13 At 4 38 25 Pm
Viega

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Viega plans to invest over $70 million in the next two years as part of its long-term strategy to expand U.S. manufacturing and support the needs of its North American customers.

Viega announced plans to expand its production capacity in McPherson, Kansas. The first wave of these investments is approximately $14 million and will increase the U.S. production of its industry-leading ProPress products.

“As we continue to grow the business, we are bringing more production to the United States,” said Markus Brettschneider, CEO and president of Viega LLC. “These investments in our U.S. footprint will further support demand and leverage the talented U.S. manufacturing workforce, starting with the expansion of production capacity in Kansas.”

The McPherson manufacturing and distribution center is currently around 1 million square feet after more than doubling its footprint and workforce since opening in 2008. The new ProPress equipment is expected to be in production by the end of Q3 2023 with additional investments to come.

“We are proud to produce our fittings right here in Kansas. As we increase our U.S.-made products, we remain committed to creating highly skilled jobs in America, building out more sustainable manufacturing processes, and developing tomorrow’s workforce,” said Marki Huston, head of manufacturing for Viega LLC.

In addition to its McPherson facility, Viega supports its customers and partners through distribution centers in Reno, Nevada, and Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with further North American expansion planned for 2024 and 2025.

