Airgas Adds Argon Storage Nodes to Reinforce U.S. Supply Chain

RADNOR, Pa. — Airgas, an Air Liquide company and a leading U.S. supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, safety and welding products, has installed two strategically located argon storage nodes to further strengthen the argon supply chain for its customers, who use argon in automotive and aeronautical, electronic, manufacturing and metal fabrication applications.

The argon nodes were completed in late 2022 and early 2023, and are located in Moraine, Ohio, and Guilderland, New York. Both store enough argon to fill around 40 tanker trucks each.

Airgas will be installing a third Argon node, which is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

These storage relays provide more flexibility in argon distribution by moving more Airgas product inventory closer to customers and were added in response to recent rail transportation delays and logistics challenges. Airgas continues to take action as a company to minimize supply chain disruption effects, safely enhance essential operations and meet customer needs throughout the country.

“Our investment in these argon storage nodes will provide additional resilience in our supply chain as we strive to provide world class experience and reliability to our customers," said Airgas CEO Marcelo Fioranelli.