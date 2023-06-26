Ace Hardware Announces Kansas City Distribution Hub

The Missouri campus will be nearly twice the size of the company's average distribution center.

Missouri Dept. of Economic Development
Jun 26, 2023
iStock

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ace Hardware Corporation, the world’s largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative, announced it will open a new retail support center in Kansas City, creating 350 jobs.

The 1.5 million-square-foot facility, projected to be fully operational in 2025, will increase the company’s inventory capacity and levels of service.

“We’re excited to add a world-renowned company like Ace Hardware to the growing list of businesses opening new facilities in Missouri,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. “Our state’s location in the center of the United States gives companies the ability to reach customers quickly. We’re proud to welcome Ace Hardware to Kansas City and look forward to watching its success in the region.”

Ace Hardware’s new Kansas City facility will balance its current distribution network and meet the needs of its growing retail landscape. In the last 10 years, the company has increased its retail sales by $12 billion. Ace Hardware has also experienced 11 consecutive years of new domestic store growth and opened 850 new stores in the past five years. Its network of distribution centers allows the company to offer best-in-category service and support to its retailers.

“We look forward to construction of the new Retail Support Center in Kansas City, which will be a critical part of Ace Hardware’s robust supply chain,” said Lori Bossmann, executive vice president, chief supply chain officer for Ace Hardware Corporation. “This new facility will allow Ace to accommodate its recent growth and sales volume, and it will prepare our company for future business opportunities. By strengthening our presence in the Midwest, Ace will be better positioned to fulfill deliveries more frequently, ensuring consistent service levels as new stores are opening within our network.”

Ace’s new facility in Missouri will be almost twice the size of its average RSC. It will be the first facility in the new KCI 29 Logistics Park, a 3,300-acre megasite assembled by Hunt Midwest. The company’s Kansas City RSC will also be equipped with state-of-the art technology, automation, and warehouse management systems. Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

“Ace Hardware’s new facility is an exciting addition to Kansas City’s growing economy,” said Michelle Hataway, acting director of the Department of Economic Development. “This project is another example of our state’s ability to attract investments that make a difference for Missourians. We’re grateful to our partners who helped support Ace Hardware as it creates jobs and new opportunities in Kansas City.”

For this expansion, Ace Hardware will benefit from the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also receiving assistance from Missouri One Start, a division of the Department of Economic Development.

