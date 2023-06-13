Bosch Announces $130M Power Tools Plant Expansion

The project will support manufacturing of accessories for saws, drills and routers.

Office of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper
Jun 13, 2023
Cordless Impactor 18v Gds18 V 330 C Bosch App Pump
Robert Bosch Tool Corp.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bosch will add 400 new jobs in Lincoln County for its power tools business, Gov. Roy Cooper's office announced.

The company says it will invest $130 million to expand its power tools accessory manufacturing site in the city of Lincolnton.

“It is great news that Bosch has selected to expand its North American manufacturing operations right here in Lincolnton,” Cooper said. “Our state's strong rural communities and talented workforce continue to attract businesses and provide opportunities for growth.”

Bosch is a leading global supplier of technology and services. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. Its Power Tools division sits within the Consumer Goods business sector and in North America the Bosch Power Tools portfolio features power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools, and accessories. The Lincolnton expansion will support manufacturing of power tool accessories for products including saws, drills, and routers in a new 325,000-square-foot building for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse operations.

“We aim to provide local-for-local solutions to support our businesses and the expansion for Power Tools in Lincolnton is further evidence of our commitment to develop local manufacturing here in the region,” said Mike Mansuetti, president of Bosch in North America.

“When pioneers like Bosch expand in North Carolina, it validates our position as the best place for business,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “As more companies invest in our state, it confirms the importance of the First in Talent Plan which prioritizes North Carolinians and their preparation for the highly skilled career opportunities made available by such innovative manufacturers.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s efforts to support the company’s expansion in North Carolina. While salaries for the new positions will vary, the average annual salary for the new positions is $53,204, exceeding Lincoln County’s average wage of $49,332. The project’s payroll impact could fuel more than $21.4 million into the community each year.

Bosch’s expansion will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $1 billion. Using a formula that takes into account $109 million of the company’s investment as well as the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,724,750 spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

Because Bosch chose to expand in Lincoln County, classified by the state’s economic tier system as Tier 3, the company’s JDIG agreement also calls for moving $908,250 into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. The Utility Account helps rural communities across the state finance necessary infrastructure upgrades to attract future business.

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Department of Transportation, North Carolina Community College System, Lincoln Economic Development Association, Lincoln County, City of Lincolnton, and Rutherford Electric Membership Corporation.

June 8, 2023
OTC to Open Indianapolis Branch
June 7, 2023
SKF to Close Bearing Plant
June 2, 2023
LBB Specialties Announces New Headquarters
May 31, 2023
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
June 8, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SKF to Close Bearing Plant
The company is consolidating spherical roller bearing manufacturing in Europe.
June 2, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
LBB Specialties Announces New Headquarters
The specialty chemicals and ingredients distributor consolidated two locations at the new hub.
May 31, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Breaks Ground on Wisconsin Facility
The Eau Claire location will be the company's fifth in the state.
May 30, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Macomb Group Expands into Ohio Valley
The location will expand its operations into Central Ohio and West Virginia.
May 30, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OmniCable Opens Nevada 'Supercenter'
The Reno facility joins the company's initial supercenter in Chicago.
May 24, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
JSW Steel USA to Invest $145M to Upgrade Manufacturing Operations
The investments include the installation of a Vacuum Tank Degasser.
May 17, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Expands to Nebraska
The company recently opened its first branch in the state.
May 15, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stellar Industrial Supply, WDS Announce Partnership
Stellar adds a Utah hub, and the companies will merge operations in Washington state.
May 10, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hillman Opens Missouri Distribution Hub
The company moved the operations from Southern California to suburban Kansas City.
May 9, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
City Electric Supply Opens Central Tennessee Branch
The announcement followed a two-year buildout process.
May 2, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encore Gas & Supply Opens New Headquarters
The Long Beach campus is the distributor's third Los Angeles-area location.
May 1, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric Supply Opens Idaho Branch
The expansion adds a fourth state to the Sonepar company's footprint.
April 26, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Flexpak Acquires Utah Location
The new branch bolsters the company's footprint in the Mountain West.
April 24, 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC to Open New Ohio Manufacturing Facility
The suburban Cincinnati location is the company's ninth in its home state.
April 17, 2023