Dakota Supply Group Expands to Nebraska

The company recently opened its first branch in the state.

Dakota Supply Group
May 15, 2023
Nesc Grand Opening 0523 019 Pr
Dakota Supply Group

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Dakota Supply Group recently announced the opening of its new location in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The official grand opening was celebrated on Thursday with special guests — representing South Sioux City — Lance Hedquist, Oscar Gomez and Michael Schmiedt, as well as Jeff Kovar and Dave Critser from DSG construction partner Perkins Critser Construction and other members of the DSG leadership team.

"South Sioux City is DSG's first location in the great state of Nebraska, and we are so happy to be here in South Sioux City," said DSG President and CEO Paul Kennedy. "DSG has now grown to over 53 locations, and Nebraska is our 8th state to service the plumbing, HVAC and electrical markets."

What sets this occasion apart is the fact that DSG has been in business for the last 125 years and has been a 100% employee-owned organization, known as an "ESOP," for the past 17 years. In an industry typically dominated by mergers and acquisitions, DSG has thrived through its people-centric approach and commitment to serving its employees, customers and communities.

"DSG's strength comes from within: a people-centric organization passionate about serving others," said Kennedy. "We're using the momentum of our history to propel us forward. We're 125 years young, and we're just getting started, celebrating 125 now in Nebraska."

