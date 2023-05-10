Stellar Industrial Supply, WDS Announce Partnership

TACOMA, Wash. — Stellar Industrial Supply announced Wednesday that it has merged the business and Salt Lake City and Spokane regional distribution hubs from industrial distribution and supply chain management services provider White Distribution & Supply into its overall platform.

With the deal, Stellar gains a new regional hub in Salt Lake City, and will merge WDS' Spokane facility into its existing location. Stellar also adds three employees.

“This partnership strengthens our already strong presence in both the West Coast and Pacific Northwest regions, and enables Stellar Industrial Supply to offer even more comprehensive support for customers who rely on us and companies like WDS ... to be the lifeline of their business,” said Stellar Industrial Supply president and CEO John Wiborg. "Similar to Stellar Industrial Supply, WDS, White Distribution and Supply is renowned for its commitment to customer service, and we are honored and excited to work with existing customers to deliver that exemplary service they expect."

"Our WDS team focuses on creating supply chain leverage for our stakeholders daily with customers being at the center of our focus. Customers pulled WDS into Spokane and Salt Lake City and the growth followed. This is an opportunity for us to hand the baton to Stellar Industrial Supply who has the local infrastructure needed to expand on the work WDS initiated,” said WDS President and CEO John MacQuarrie. "It is really logical given the strength of the Stellar Industrial Supply team on the West Coast and there isn’t an industrial distributor in America that I have more respect for than John and his Stellar team."