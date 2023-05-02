City Electric Supply Opens Central Tennessee Branch

The announcement followed a two-year buildout process.

City Electric Supply
May 2, 2023
Img 3326 2
CES

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — Thirty minutes outside of Nashville, Spring Hill, Tennessee, is recognized as the fourth fastest-growing city in the state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

To help keep up with the development the area is seeing, electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply has opened a location in Spring Hill. The branch is open and ready to serve the community after a two-year long build out process. 

“CES spent a lot of time trying to find the right property. We looked at several locations and ultimately found the perfect spot,” said District Manager Michael Mosketti. “We worked hand-in-hand with the city to ensure everything was done correctly. Each step took time, but we knew this location would be worth it.”

“Everyone learned something new when getting this branch ready. Our team here appreciates this place because of the work we put into making it the best it can be,” said Branch Manager Korey Harris. 

The 9,800-square-foot facility is now complete, open, and ready to serve the Spring Hill area. This electrical supply house is one of the first in the city. The branch can be found off the Saturn Parkway, anyone who drives by can see the building lit up on the hill. 

“We’re here, we’re open, and we’re in an amazing location. The parkway is right outside of our windows,” said Harris. “At night, people can see our building lit up. We’re like a light on top of a hill, and the building does its own advertising that way.”

The location will be run by Harris, a native of the area and a former customer of City Electric Supply. Harris was an electrical contractor for more than five years and did most of his business at CES Cool Springs, where he knew the team well. Transitioning to the distribution side of the electrical industry, Korey worked at the counter for two years at Cool Springs and did outside sales at CES Nashville North. The opportunity to open CES Spring Hill came up for Harris at the perfect time.

“I met with the district manager and saw the opportunities CES could provide,” said Harris. “This has been a dream scenario for me. To run a store in my hometown is a wonderful opportunity. I know the place, people and customer base. I’m looking forward to seeing what this branch will do to help the customers here in Spring Hill.”

CES Spring Hill is positioned between two other CES branches. Right in the middle of CES Columbia and Cool Springs, the Spring Hill location will not only help development in Spring Hill, but the branch will help existing CES customers. 

“This Spring Hill location is here to secure new business and support our other branches and their existing customers,” said Mosketti. “The communities around Nashville and Franklin are developing rapidly, and CES is looking forward to assisting however we can.”

The CES Spring Hill team is excited to meet everyone and see how they can be of service to others. 

“CES Spring Hill has a young, good core team here. Some of my guys are green to the industry, but they are excited to learn and ready to serve our customers to the best of their abilities,” said Harris. “Come stop by the store. We’re excited to help you.”

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
April 28, 2023
Ribbon Cutting 02
Encore Gas & Supply Opens New Headquarters
May 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 07 58 Pm
OTC to Open New Ohio Manufacturing Facility
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 11 08 Pm
Dakota Supply Group Opens New Minnesota Branch
April 13, 2023
Related Stories
Ribbon Cutting 02
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encore Gas & Supply Opens New Headquarters
Codale Electric Supply, Nampa, Idaho.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric Supply Opens Idaho Branch
St. George, Utah.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Flexpak Acquires Utah Location
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Ribbon Cutting 02
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Encore Gas & Supply Opens New Headquarters
The Long Beach campus is the distributor's third Los Angeles-area location.
May 1, 2023
Codale Electric Supply, Nampa, Idaho.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Codale Electric Supply Opens Idaho Branch
The expansion adds a fourth state to the Sonepar company's footprint.
April 26, 2023
St. George, Utah.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Flexpak Acquires Utah Location
The new branch bolsters the company's footprint in the Mountain West.
April 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 17 At 3 07 58 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC to Open New Ohio Manufacturing Facility
The suburban Cincinnati location is the company's ninth in its home state.
April 17, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 13 At 2 11 08 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Dakota Supply Group Opens New Minnesota Branch
The new facility expands DSG's services to the area's plumbing, HVAC and electrical markets.
April 13, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 12 At 1 22 35 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Birmingham Fastener Launches Phoenix Branch
The site expands Birmingham's footprint in the West following its acquisition of Pacific Coast Bolt.
April 12, 2023
Us Lbm Auburndale Exterior
Company Expansion & Consolidation
US LBM Opens New Manufacturing, Distribution Hub
The Florida complex will be part of the company's Raymond Building Supply division.
April 10, 2023
Emerge Manufacturing Groundbreaking
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Emerge Manufacturing Breaks Ground on Onshore PPE Production Facility
Emerge Manufacturing plans to make face masks, surgical masks and N95 masks.
April 7, 2023
North Coast Electric corporate offices, Seattle.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
North Coast Electric Opens Washington Distribution Hub
The facility reflects the Sonepar subsidiary's "ambitious growth plans."
April 6, 2023
Motion Ai's new facility in Beverly, Mass.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Ai Opens New Massachusetts Facility
The division now has 62,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in the Boston area.
April 5, 2023
1 New Berlin Wisconsin Mo Rendering
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Announces $170M in U.S. Projects
Nearly $100 million will go toward a Wisconsin drives and services facility.
April 4, 2023
Palletone Location Map 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
UFP Packaging Expands PalletOne Across the U.S.
The move makes PalletOne the first wholly owned coast-to-coast pallet supplier in the U.S.
March 29, 2023
Kings Logistics Center March 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Florida Logistics Hub Nears Completion
Officials held a "topping off" ceremony for the Kings Logistics Center.
March 29, 2023
I Stock 1399493237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Carolina Electrical Supplier Announces $52M Expansion
CEEUS serves utilities and contractors across the state.
March 27, 2023
Stanley Drill
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stanley Black & Decker to Close Plants
The moves will affect 175 employees in Texas and 182 in South Carolina.
March 22, 2023