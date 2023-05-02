City Electric Supply Opens Central Tennessee Branch

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — Thirty minutes outside of Nashville, Spring Hill, Tennessee, is recognized as the fourth fastest-growing city in the state, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

To help keep up with the development the area is seeing, electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply has opened a location in Spring Hill. The branch is open and ready to serve the community after a two-year long build out process.

“CES spent a lot of time trying to find the right property. We looked at several locations and ultimately found the perfect spot,” said District Manager Michael Mosketti. “We worked hand-in-hand with the city to ensure everything was done correctly. Each step took time, but we knew this location would be worth it.”

“Everyone learned something new when getting this branch ready. Our team here appreciates this place because of the work we put into making it the best it can be,” said Branch Manager Korey Harris.

The 9,800-square-foot facility is now complete, open, and ready to serve the Spring Hill area. This electrical supply house is one of the first in the city. The branch can be found off the Saturn Parkway, anyone who drives by can see the building lit up on the hill.

“We’re here, we’re open, and we’re in an amazing location. The parkway is right outside of our windows,” said Harris. “At night, people can see our building lit up. We’re like a light on top of a hill, and the building does its own advertising that way.”

The location will be run by Harris, a native of the area and a former customer of City Electric Supply. Harris was an electrical contractor for more than five years and did most of his business at CES Cool Springs, where he knew the team well. Transitioning to the distribution side of the electrical industry, Korey worked at the counter for two years at Cool Springs and did outside sales at CES Nashville North. The opportunity to open CES Spring Hill came up for Harris at the perfect time.

“I met with the district manager and saw the opportunities CES could provide,” said Harris. “This has been a dream scenario for me. To run a store in my hometown is a wonderful opportunity. I know the place, people and customer base. I’m looking forward to seeing what this branch will do to help the customers here in Spring Hill.”

CES Spring Hill is positioned between two other CES branches. Right in the middle of CES Columbia and Cool Springs, the Spring Hill location will not only help development in Spring Hill, but the branch will help existing CES customers.

“This Spring Hill location is here to secure new business and support our other branches and their existing customers,” said Mosketti. “The communities around Nashville and Franklin are developing rapidly, and CES is looking forward to assisting however we can.”

The CES Spring Hill team is excited to meet everyone and see how they can be of service to others.

“CES Spring Hill has a young, good core team here. Some of my guys are green to the industry, but they are excited to learn and ready to serve our customers to the best of their abilities,” said Harris. “Come stop by the store. We’re excited to help you.”