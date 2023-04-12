Birmingham Fastener Launches Phoenix Branch

The site expands Birmingham's footprint in the West following its acquisition of Pacific Coast Bolt.

Industrial Distribution staff
Apr 12, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 04 12 At 1 22 35 Pm
Birmingham Fastener

Birmingham Fastener recently announced the opening of a new branch in Phoenix, its first in Arizona.

Company officials said the Phoenix Fastener location would bolster its footprint across the western U.S., particularly in the wake of its acquisition of Southern California's Pacific Coast Bolt earlier this year.

“This strategic expansion is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence and world-class service,” Birmingham Fastener President and CEO Brad Tinney said in a statement. “We are excited to continue growing our presence on the West Coast, and we look forward to reinforcing our position as a trusted partner to businesses and industries across the nation.”

Yates Hudson, a nearly 40-year veteran of the fastener industry, will be the branch's general manager.

