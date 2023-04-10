US LBM Opens New Manufacturing, Distribution Hub

The Florida complex will be part of the company's Raymond Building Supply division.

US LBM
Apr 10, 2023
Us Lbm Auburndale Exterior
US LBM/PRNewswire

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials, has opened a new floor and roof truss manufacturing facility and building materials yard in Auburndale. 

The new, more than 100,600-square-foot facility is located 40 miles northeast of Tampa and 60 miles southwest of Orlando and operates as part of US LBM's Raymond Building Supply division, which serves professional builders across Florida. In addition to operating three roof truss lines and one floor truss line, the new location also supplies residential and commercial builders in central Florida with a range of materials, including lumber, engineered wood products, cabinetry, windows, custom millwork and exterior and interior doors.

The Auburndale location is Raymond Building Supply's third truss facility in Florida; the division of US LBM also operates manufacturing facilities in North Fort Myers and Miami. US LBM has added 15 component manufacturing facilities through acquisitions and greenfield expansions over the past year.

"Florida continues to be a strong market for construction and prefabricated structural components, and this new plant allows us to support builders in both the Tampa and Orlando markets," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "The new Auburndale location, along with the other manufacturing facilities we've added over the past 12 months, demonstrates our commitment to investing in solutions and services that help builders reduce construction time and more effectively manage their costs."

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Emerge Manufacturing Groundbreaking
Emerge Manufacturing Breaks Ground on Onshore PPE Production Facility
April 7, 2023
1 New Berlin Wisconsin Mo Rendering
ABB Announces $170M in U.S. Projects
April 4, 2023
Palletone Location Map 2023
UFP Packaging Expands PalletOne Across the U.S.
March 29, 2023
Related Stories
North Coast Electric corporate offices, Seattle.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
North Coast Electric Opens Washington Distribution Hub
Motion Ai's new facility in Beverly, Mass.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Ai Opens New Massachusetts Facility
1 New Berlin Wisconsin Mo Rendering
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Announces $170M in U.S. Projects
Palletone Location Map 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
UFP Packaging Expands PalletOne Across the U.S.
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Emerge Manufacturing Groundbreaking
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Emerge Manufacturing Breaks Ground on Onshore PPE Production Facility
Emerge Manufacturing plans to make face masks, surgical masks and N95 masks.
April 7, 2023
North Coast Electric corporate offices, Seattle.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
North Coast Electric Opens Washington Distribution Hub
The facility reflects the Sonepar subsidiary's "ambitious growth plans."
April 6, 2023
Motion Ai's new facility in Beverly, Mass.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Motion Ai Opens New Massachusetts Facility
The division now has 62,000 square-feet of manufacturing space in the Boston area.
April 5, 2023
1 New Berlin Wisconsin Mo Rendering
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Announces $170M in U.S. Projects
Nearly $100 million will go toward a Wisconsin drives and services facility.
April 4, 2023
Palletone Location Map 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
UFP Packaging Expands PalletOne Across the U.S.
The move makes PalletOne the first wholly owned coast-to-coast pallet supplier in the U.S.
March 29, 2023
Kings Logistics Center March 2023
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Florida Logistics Hub Nears Completion
Officials held a "topping off" ceremony for the Kings Logistics Center.
March 29, 2023
I Stock 1399493237
Company Expansion & Consolidation
South Carolina Electrical Supplier Announces $52M Expansion
CEEUS serves utilities and contractors across the state.
March 27, 2023
Stanley Drill
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stanley Black & Decker to Close Plants
The moves will affect 175 employees in Texas and 182 in South Carolina.
March 22, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 09 At 1 24 43 Pm 640a328cedf99
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Distribution Solutions Group Files Shelf Registration Statement
The filing provides the company with greater flexibility to access capital markets.
March 21, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 17 At 4 10 54 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
IEWC Adds Singapore Distribution Center
The new hub will bolster the distributor's service to multi-national and Southeast Asia customers.
March 17, 2023
ABB Robotics' existing Auburn Hill, Mich. factory.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Robotics Begins HQ, Factory Expansion
The highly automated plant will create jobs in Michigan.
March 16, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 15 At 2 24 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTR Engineered Solutions Announces New Facility in Mexico
The move will support several OEM customers that are establishing operations in the country.
March 15, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 14 At 1 57 33 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Gray Tools Adds Minnesota Warehouse
The suburban Minneapolis hub will carry Gray's Dynamic and Grip-on brands.
March 14, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 03 13 At 4 10 42 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Acme Tools Opens Twin Cities Distribution Center
The Burnsville location will support its growing e-commerce division.
March 13, 2023
Qed Monument Colorado
Company Expansion & Consolidation
QED Opens Colorado Branch
The facility is the company's 13th across the Intermountain West.
March 13, 2023