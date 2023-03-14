Gray Tools Adds Minnesota Warehouse

The suburban Minneapolis hub will carry Gray's Dynamic and Grip-on brands.

Gray Tools
Mar 14, 2023
Gray Tools

BRAMPTON, Ont. — Gray Tools is improving its U.S. distribution by adding warehouse space in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.

This strategic location will carry a large inventory from Gray Tools and its Dynamic line, as well as a selection of Grip-on branded products, to help expedite delivery to customers across the U.S. with faster routes and same-day shipping capabilities.

The new warehouse currently stocks more than 800 products from the Gray, Dynamic and Grip-on lines of industrial-quality hand tools, tool storage and other related items. It is seamlessly integrated with the industry’s leading fulfillment and EDI solutions platforms, as used by the nation’s largest retailers, distributors and wholesalers.

Using this highly technological system, Gray updates its inventory weekly to help meet growing demand and adjust to customer needs. 

“We are strong believers in the importance of customer service and fast tool delivery to busy professionals,” said Dragos Baicoianu, marketing manager, brand and digital. “Gray Tools is going all-in when it comes to servicing our U.S. customers, and the addition of the Minnesota warehouse is just one of the steps we’re taking to continue the tremendous growth already experienced in this market.”

The new warehouse will ship products sold through Gray’s U.S. online store at ShopDynamicTools.com, as well as the company’s Amazon.com and Zoro.com storefronts, and all other U.S. outlets that sell products from Gray and Dynamic. Orders received by 3 p.m. Central time will be shipped the same day, allowing customers to receive their products as quickly as possible.

