QED Opens Colorado Branch

DENVER – Quality Electric Distribution, a Sonepar company, on Monday announced the opening of its new Monument, Colorado, branch location.

Founded in 1987, QED serves residential and commercial contractors, industrial facilities and OEM businesses through 13 branch operations across Arizona, Colorado and Nevada.

“We’re excited to expand our Northern Colorado Springs-Castle Rock area operations to service our customers at an even higher level,” said Craig Gallogly, branch manager of the new QED Monument store. “Our 12,500-square-foot facility will stock commercial and residential products. We’re also excited to announce a new panel expedite program allowing us to assemble up to 1200-amp panels out of our new warehouse.”

“The new location is an integral part of our growth plan,” said Scott Jansen, president of QED. “In our strategic plan, we have focused on adding density branches throughout our footprint to better serve our growing customer base.”

QED’s new branch is located at 2168 Wolf Court in Monument.