Turtle & Hughes Launches Austin Facility

LINDEN, N.J. — Turtle & Hughes Inc., one of the nation’s largest privately held industrial and power distributors, is expanding its Texas footprint with a new 40,000-square-foot facility in Austin designed to deliver energy-efficient solutions to the region’s thriving technology sector.

With this move, Turtle builds upon its commitment to sustainability evidenced in its major industrial, infrastructure and commercial projects across North America. Supported by its 100,000-square-foot presence in the Houston area, and customer and vendor relationships cultivated over 45 years, Austin is a natural growth market for Turtle.

“Austin is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing innovation hubs in the country. We at Turtle are enormously proud to be part of this forward-looking community at a time of profound energy transition,” said Turtle CEO Kathleen Shanahan.

Aside from New York and New Jersey, where Turtle was founded and grew over the last 100 years into a fourth-generation family- and woman-owned company, the Gulf Coast market has been the company’s longest established region.

Turtle’s plans to locate in Austin accelerated rapidly with its opportunity to provide a major manufacturer with energy-efficient lighting and other sustainable materials for a new facility. From plans to opening, the new facility took under nine months.

Now, Turtle is poised to equip technology, construction and municipal entities in the wider Austin region with sustainable products and end-to-end solutions. These include LED lighting, battery storage, EV charging, renewable energy and a broad array of electrical, water/wastewater, and alternative energy infrastructure support.

“We are excited to be extending our reach to Austin and the vibrant cities surrounding it. At the same time, we can serve our Houston-area customers who have a presence there or plan to establish one,” said Bob Courcy, regional vice president, Gulf Coast, which also has offices in the Houston and LaPorte area, as well as in Geismar, Louisiana.

Additionally, Turtle procures from 10,000 suppliers annually, requiring designations such as Ethical and Environmentally Sound behavior, and training onsite resources on health, safety and environmental standards unique to each facility.

Turtle plans a grand opening April 4 in its new facility at 2251 Picadilly Drive Suite C340, Round Rock, Texas, (737-309-2300) attended by the company’s senior leadership, employees, customers and community members.