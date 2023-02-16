Turtle & Hughes Launches Austin Facility

The new location will deliver energy-efficient solutions to Texas' thriving technology sector.

Turtle & Hughes
Feb 16, 2023
Austin T&h Blog
Turtle & Hughes

LINDEN, N.J. — Turtle & Hughes Inc., one of the nation’s largest privately held industrial and power distributors, is expanding its Texas footprint with a new 40,000-square-foot facility in Austin designed to deliver energy-efficient solutions to the region’s thriving technology sector. 

With this move, Turtle builds upon its commitment to sustainability evidenced in its major industrial, infrastructure and commercial projects across North America. Supported by its 100,000-square-foot presence in the Houston area, and customer and vendor relationships cultivated over 45 years, Austin is a natural growth market for Turtle.  

“Austin is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing innovation hubs in the country. We at Turtle are enormously proud to be part of this forward-looking community at a time of profound energy transition,” said Turtle CEO Kathleen Shanahan.

Aside from New York and New Jersey, where Turtle was founded and grew over the last 100 years into a fourth-generation family- and woman-owned company, the Gulf Coast market has been the company’s longest established region.

Turtle’s plans to locate in Austin accelerated rapidly with its opportunity to provide a major manufacturer with energy-efficient lighting and other sustainable materials for a new facility. From plans to opening, the new facility took under nine months.

Now, Turtle is poised to equip technology, construction and municipal entities in the wider Austin region with sustainable products and end-to-end solutions. These include LED lighting, battery storage, EV charging, renewable energy and a broad array of electrical, water/wastewater, and alternative energy infrastructure support.

“We are excited to be extending our reach to Austin and the vibrant cities surrounding it. At the same time, we can serve our Houston-area customers who have a presence there or plan to establish one,” said Bob Courcy, regional vice president, Gulf Coast, which also has offices in the Houston and LaPorte area, as well as in Geismar, Louisiana. 

Additionally, Turtle procures from 10,000 suppliers annually, requiring designations such as Ethical and Environmentally Sound behavior, and training onsite resources on health, safety and environmental standards unique to each facility. 

Turtle plans a grand opening April 4 in its new facility at 2251 Picadilly Drive Suite C340, Round Rock, Texas, (737-309-2300) attended by the company’s senior leadership, employees, customers and community members.

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
January 31, 2023
Memphis, Tenn.
Steel Maker Announces Memphis Plant
February 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9
SRS Distribution Opened 20 New Locations Last Year
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7
MiddleGround Capital Launches European Office
January 24, 2023
Related Stories
From left: World Group Corporate Communications Manager Kevin McClelland, World Group CEO Fred Hunger, NWSA Commissioner Kristin Ang and WDS President Duncan Wright at the ceremonial ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
World Distribution Services Opens New Tacoma Warehouse
Memphis, Tenn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Steel Maker Announces Memphis Plant
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SRS Distribution Opened 20 New Locations Last Year
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
January 31, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 02 13 At 1 40 29 Pm
Operations
Royal Supply, Specialty Bearings President Announces New Company
6S Safety will distribute safety products and services to all industry segments.
February 14, 2023
Memphis, Tenn.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Steel Maker Announces Memphis Plant
The facility will primarily supply steel tube to the solar industry.
February 9, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 12 02 At 2 01 06 Pm 638a599ade3c9
Company Expansion & Consolidation
SRS Distribution Opened 20 New Locations Last Year
The expansion added new locations across every region of the U.S.
February 1, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 27 At 1 09 22 Pm
Awards
Dakota Supply Group Marks its 125th Anniversary
The company plans to open three new locations in 2023.
January 27, 2023
84 Lumber, Morgantown, W.Va.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
84 Lumber Announces Accelerated Expansion Plans
The company outlined its plans for new stores and manufacturing facilities this year.
January 26, 2023
Screen Shot 2022 11 17 At 2 00 40 Pm 637692fa492b7
Company Expansion & Consolidation
MiddleGround Capital Launches European Office
The distribution-focused private equity firm launched its European strategy at the beginning of the year.
January 24, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 At 3 34 21 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
OTC Opens Expanded Nevada Location
OTC partnered with Quincy Compressor to expand the branch.
January 23, 2023
Abb Genova Italy
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ABB Opens Mexico Technology, Engineering Center
Officials said the facility would bolster delivery capacity and competitiveness.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 18 At 11 54 07 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
The Lawless Group Announces Rockies Division
The company is opening a Denver location to complement an existing site in Salt Lake City.
January 18, 2023
Screen Shot 2023 01 16 At 1 41 01 Pm
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Blue Ribbon Fastener Opens Colorado Warehouse
The suburban Denver facility will bolster its operations across the West.
January 17, 2023
Cec Lobby
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hobart Opens Customer Experience Center
The facility will provide customers and distributors with welding support and training.
January 16, 2023
Img 4874
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Stellar Industrial Opens New Jersey Branch, Warehouse
The expansion will support Viking Yacht Company.
January 13, 2023
Screenshot 2022 12 23 10 55 01 Am
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Building Materials Distributor Announces Expansion
Summertown Metals will establish a second facility in Tennessee.
December 27, 2022
Emerge Manfacturing Logo 2020 01
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Newly Formed PPE Manufacturer Announces Cincinnati Factory
Emerge Manufacturing hopes to help return PPE production to the U.S.
December 19, 2022