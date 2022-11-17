Industrial Supply Company Opens its First Location in Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The oldest maintenance, repair, operational and production distributor in the Intermountain West announced Tuesday that it has opened a distribution center in Chandler.

The 106-year-old Industrial Supply Company now has eight locations in four states: Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, and now Arizona.

Tyler Whipple, Industrial Supply’s regional vice president of sales and the person in charge of the company’s expansion into Arizona, noted that the new distribution center will allow the company to better serve current customers who have a presence in the state, and also support Arizona’s thriving construction, mining, manufacturing and aerospace industries.

“By having supplies near where they’re needed, we can help existing and new customers improve their supply chain efficiencies, prevent disruptions in their businesses, and maximize their profitability,” Whipple said.

He added that the company is thrilled to set down roots in one of the fastest-growing states in the country.

“This past century, Industrial Supply has been a witness and a participant in the Intermountain West’s tremendous economic growth, and we’re very excited to continue our work in Arizona,” said Whipple.

Industrial Supply’s new distribution center is located at 4114 West Saturn Way, Suite 103.