Solve Announces North Carolina Distribution Center

The new facility will offer more capacity and expanded engineering and shipping capabilities.

Solve Industrial Motion Group
Oct 12, 2022
Project Solve Exterior Cam1 101122
Solve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Solve Industrial Motion Group, a leading manufacturer of bearings and power transmission products, has officially signed a lease for a 282,134-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution center in Charlotte.

Located on Westinghouse Boulevard, the new facility is roughly two miles west of the company’s current warehouse with easy access to I-77, I-85, the Charlotte Inland Port, and the Port of Charleston. Solve is collaborating with Beacon Partners for site development. Construction is slated to begin in 2022 with the complete build-out scheduled for 2023.

The new space has more than 200,000 additional square-feet than Solve’s current facility, where it’s been since the early 1990s. In addition to supporting the company’s growth, the new space will allow for expanded engineering and quality control capabilities, flexible shipping and receiving areas, and designated product customization stations.

After an extensive evaluation of multiple potential locations in North and South Carolina, Charlotte was selected for the company’s anchor facility. The project was a coordinated effort between Solve, the city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and Beacon Partners. Charlotte was chosen for its central location and capability of providing next-day service to all of the Southeast.

“Charlotte represents a strategic expansion of our network while reinforcing our position as the most trusted and knowledgeable source for bearings and power transmission products,” said Solve CEO Lisa Mitchell. “The search was challenging, but it accommodates our future growth and our commitment to having the right inventory in the right location to best serve our customers.”

Solve expects to take occupancy of the new space in late summer or early fall of 2023.

